75 Sweet Wedding Hashtags That'll Make You Believe In A #HappilyEveryAfter

There's nothing like a beautiful wedding to make you believe in true love, fairy tales, and happily ever after. If you're a hardcore romantic like me, the vows get you every time. There's just something about two people expressing their love for each other that has me happy crying. So whether you're invited to your first wedding of the year, helping out with your BFF's special day, or saying, "I do" yourself, you'll need some sweet wedding hashtags for any pictures you take.

A hashtag goes a long way. It's not just about the caption anymore. For the perfect post, you want to incorporate a few tags as well to help boost your likes and get more eyes on your snaps. Also, wedding hashtags have become a crucial part of the planning process. A couple needs a perfectly punny hashtag, which is typically some kind of mashup of their names with a well-known wedding saying or just something sweet with the wedding date. The more unique the hashtag is, the easier it is to find all of the photos from the wedding day on Instagram.

But if you want more people to see your photos, you'll want to add a few more generic tags along with the special ones. If you need a little help posting, here are 75 sweet wedding hashtags for you to use. They'll go perfectly with any adorable shots of the happy couple kissing, or having their first dance. They'll even work for pics of people happy crying from the ceremony to the reception.

1. #HappilyEverAfter

2. #ForeverAndAlways

3. #AlwaysLove

4. #Wedding

5. #InstaWedding

6. #LoveIsAllYouNeed — The Beatles, "All You Need Is Love"

7. #LoveLiftsUsUp — Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, "Up Where We Belong"

8. #IWillAlwaysLoveYou — Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"

9. #IDo

10. #ISaidYes

11. #WeddingDay

12. #DreamsComeTrue

13. #TogetherForever

14. #ToHaveAndToHold

15. #TheCakeIsInTiers

16. #SweetAsTheCake

17. #MissToMrs

18. #ALoveToLast

19. #ItsALoveStory — Taylor Swift, "Love Story"

20. #SweetestBride

21. #Fairytale

22. #WeddingDress

23. #OurAdventureBeginsToday

24. #LoveAtFirstSight

25. #CutestCouple

26. #CoupleGoals

27. #SweetEnding

28. #HappyEndings

29. #HappyTogether — The Turtles, "Happy Together"

30. #CantHelpFallingInLove — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love"

31. #MyLoveMyDarling — Righteous Brothers, "Unchained Melody"

32. #TheWayYouLookTonight — Fred Astaire, "The Way You Look Tonight"

33. #InstaGood

34. #Marriage

35. #InstaLove

36. #CanYouFeelTheLoveTonight — The Lion King

37. #TrueLovesKiss

38. #KissTheGirl — The Little Mermaid

39. #KissTheBride

40. #FirstDance

41. #LoveIsASongThatNeverEnds — Bambi

42. #YoullBeInMyHeart — Tarzan

43. #LoveAuthentic

44. #LovelyDay

45. #WithAllMyLove

46. #Hitched

47. #AtLast — Etta James, "At Last"

48. #CantWaitForOurAdventureToBegin

49. #LoveYouToInfinityAndBeyond

50. #LoveYouToTheMoonAndBack

51. #MintToBe

52. #LoveWins — Carrie Underwood, "Love Wins"

53. #JustTheBeginning

54. #ALoveLikeNoOther

55. #AToastToTheHappyCouple

56. #LifeIsGoodWithYou

57. #MrsHasANiceRingToIt

58. #IVow

59. #HappyTears

60. #LoveBlooms

61. #Soulmates

62. #FairytaleWedding

63. #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound — Deon Jackson, "Love Makes The World Go Around"

64. #LoveInspires

65. #VeryMarried

66. #LoveIsLife

67. #IsThisADream

68. #LoveKnowsNoBounds

69. #HoldMyHandForever

70. #HappinessBeginsToday

71. #TrueRomance

72. #LovelyWedding

73. #HappiestWeddingOnEarth

74. #ThisIsRealLove

75. #TwoHeartsJoinedAsOne