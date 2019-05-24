75 Sweet Wedding Hashtags That'll Make You Believe In A #HappilyEveryAfter
There's nothing like a beautiful wedding to make you believe in true love, fairy tales, and happily ever after. If you're a hardcore romantic like me, the vows get you every time. There's just something about two people expressing their love for each other that has me happy crying. So whether you're invited to your first wedding of the year, helping out with your BFF's special day, or saying, "I do" yourself, you'll need some sweet wedding hashtags for any pictures you take.
A hashtag goes a long way. It's not just about the caption anymore. For the perfect post, you want to incorporate a few tags as well to help boost your likes and get more eyes on your snaps. Also, wedding hashtags have become a crucial part of the planning process. A couple needs a perfectly punny hashtag, which is typically some kind of mashup of their names with a well-known wedding saying or just something sweet with the wedding date. The more unique the hashtag is, the easier it is to find all of the photos from the wedding day on Instagram.
But if you want more people to see your photos, you'll want to add a few more generic tags along with the special ones. If you need a little help posting, here are 75 sweet wedding hashtags for you to use. They'll go perfectly with any adorable shots of the happy couple kissing, or having their first dance. They'll even work for pics of people happy crying from the ceremony to the reception.
1. #HappilyEverAfter
2. #ForeverAndAlways
3. #AlwaysLove
4. #Wedding
5. #InstaWedding
6. #LoveIsAllYouNeed — The Beatles, "All You Need Is Love"
7. #LoveLiftsUsUp — Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, "Up Where We Belong"
8. #IWillAlwaysLoveYou — Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"
9. #IDo
10. #ISaidYes
11. #WeddingDay
12. #DreamsComeTrue
13. #TogetherForever
14. #ToHaveAndToHold
15. #TheCakeIsInTiers
16. #SweetAsTheCake
17. #MissToMrs
18. #ALoveToLast
19. #ItsALoveStory — Taylor Swift, "Love Story"
20. #SweetestBride
21. #Fairytale
22. #WeddingDress
23. #OurAdventureBeginsToday
24. #LoveAtFirstSight
25. #CutestCouple
26. #CoupleGoals
27. #SweetEnding
28. #HappyEndings
29. #HappyTogether — The Turtles, "Happy Together"
30. #CantHelpFallingInLove — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love"
31. #MyLoveMyDarling — Righteous Brothers, "Unchained Melody"
32. #TheWayYouLookTonight — Fred Astaire, "The Way You Look Tonight"
33. #InstaGood
34. #Marriage
35. #InstaLove
36. #CanYouFeelTheLoveTonight — The Lion King
37. #TrueLovesKiss
38. #KissTheGirl — The Little Mermaid
39. #KissTheBride
40. #FirstDance
41. #LoveIsASongThatNeverEnds — Bambi
42. #YoullBeInMyHeart — Tarzan
43. #LoveAuthentic
44. #LovelyDay
45. #WithAllMyLove
46. #Hitched
47. #AtLast — Etta James, "At Last"
48. #CantWaitForOurAdventureToBegin
49. #LoveYouToInfinityAndBeyond
50. #LoveYouToTheMoonAndBack
51. #MintToBe
52. #LoveWins — Carrie Underwood, "Love Wins"
53. #JustTheBeginning
54. #ALoveLikeNoOther
55. #AToastToTheHappyCouple
56. #LifeIsGoodWithYou
57. #MrsHasANiceRingToIt
58. #IVow
59. #HappyTears
60. #LoveBlooms
61. #Soulmates
62. #FairytaleWedding
63. #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound — Deon Jackson, "Love Makes The World Go Around"
64. #LoveInspires
65. #VeryMarried
66. #LoveIsLife
67. #IsThisADream
68. #LoveKnowsNoBounds
69. #HoldMyHandForever
70. #HappinessBeginsToday
71. #TrueRomance
72. #LovelyWedding
73. #HappiestWeddingOnEarth
74. #ThisIsRealLove
75. #TwoHeartsJoinedAsOne