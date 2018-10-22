75 Funny Wedding Hashtags For Your Special Day, Because You Two Are #MintToBe

You're making major progress on your wedding checklist. You've said "yes" to the most gorgeous dress, locked down a sweet venue in the mountains, and picked out a delicious tiered red velvet cake. As you check off each item, the one thing that kind of lingers is the wedding hashtag. Nowadays, a proper hashtag is as necessary as your bouquet of flowers. (OK, maybe that's a little dramatic, but it still plays a crucial part on your special day.) It helps keep every picture organized in one easy-to-search-for tag on Instagram. As important as they are, coming up with your own funny wedding hashtags can be difficult AF — so I'm here to help you out.

You want something that's clever and unique to you and bae. A lot of couples try to come up with a pun that combines both of their names, but sometimes, it's just too hard. You already have a lot on your plate getting the last-minute details together that you can't spend too much time coming up with the best hashtag. That's where I come in to help be the best wedding planner I can be. To save you the stress, here's my wedding present to you. Consider any of these 75 wedding hashtags to use on your special day that'll have everyone grinning from ear to ear.

1. "#WedLongAndProsper" — Unknown

2. "#GettingMeowied" — Unknown

3. "#PromDate2LifeMate" — Unknown

4. "#MintToBe" — Unknown

5. "#EatDrinkBeMarried" — Unknown

6. "#MermaidToBe" — Unknown

7. "#TheyLivedAppleyEverAfter" — Unknown

8. "#AVowToParty" — Unknown

9. "#DonutLetMeGo" — Unknown

10. "#InTentsLove" — Unknown

11. "#WholeLatteLove" — Unknown

12. "#ANicePear" — Unknown

13. "#MarriageHasANiceRingToIt" — Unknown

14. "#WeddingsReallyTakeTheCake" — Unknown

15. "#MeowAndForever" — Unknown

16. "#ForButterOrWorse" — Unknown

17. "#YouMakeMeHapBey" — Unknown

18. "#LoveFromMyHeadTomatoes" — Unknown

19. "#ALoveLikeNoOtter" — Unknown

20. "#NachoAverageWedding" — Unknown

21. "#SuchAGoudaCouple" — Unknown

22. "#HolyCatrimony" — Unknown

23. "#APizzaMyHeart" — Unknown

24. "#PutARingOnIt" — Beyonce, "Single Ladies"

25. "#ISaidYesToTheBest" — Unknown

26. "#AToasterToTheHappyCouple" — Unknown

27. "#Don'tGoBaconMyHeart" — Unknown

28. "#SoHappyImInTiers" — Unknown

29. "#WaffleyWedded" — Unknown

30. "#IDew" — Unknown

31. "#KissTheGirl" — The Little Mermaid

32. "#LifeIsGoudaWithYouDuh" — Unknown

33. "#FoundMyButterHalf" — Unknown

34. "#WeDoPhoReal" — Unknown

35. "#LoveYouBerryMuch" — Unknown

36. "#OwlAlwaysLoveYou" — Unknown

37. "#PearfectCouple" — Unknown

38. "#MrsHasANiceRingToIt" — Unknown

39. "#MarriageIsAMatterOfWifeAndDebt" — Unknown

40. "#TillDeathDoUsParty" — Unknown

41. "#LoveYouFurever" — Unknown

42. "#MarriageGoals" — Unknown

43. "#BeerlyBeloved" — Unknown

44. "#WeTiedTheKnotNowHaveAShot" — Unknown

45. "#MetMyMatchNowLetsGetLit" — Unknown

46. "#TacoBoutAParty" — Unknown

47. "#YouHadMeAtMerlot" — Unknown

48. "#FromFeyonceToRingOnIt" — Unknown

49. "#EvenTheCakesInTiers" — Unknown

50. "#IBrew" — Unknown

51. "#ISeeSparksFly" — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"

52. "#IChewsYou" — Unknown

53. "#SmoreLove" — Unknown

54. "#TwoLessFishInTheSea" — Unknown

55. "#PopTheChampagne" — Unknown

56. "#AVeryEngagingWedding" — Unknown

57. "#TimeToStoutForever" — Unknown

58. "#LoveTheWineYoureWith" — Unknown

59. "#MuffinComparesToYou" — Unknown

60. "#BrieMineForever" — Unknown

61. "#ILoveYouAWholeWatt" — Unknown

62. "#OliveYouSoMuch" — Unknown

63. "#LetsGetThePartyPoppin" — Unknown

64. "#TotesGettingMarried" — Unknown

65. "#ThanksForBeanHere" — Unknown

66. "#LettuceCelebrate" — Unknown

67. "#SipSipHooray" — Unknown

68. "#ThisMermaidIsGettingMerried" — Unknown

69. "#AllYouNeedIsLoveAndCake" — Unknown

70. "#IDoYouDoWeAllDoAWedding" — Unknown

71. "#StartSpreadingTheBooze" — Unknown

72. "#WelcomeToForever" — Unknown

73. "#SimplyMeantToBee" — Unknown

74. "#WereKittenMeowied" — Unknown

75. "#WeDidIt" — Unknown