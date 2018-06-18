Who doesn't love kickin' back with an ice-cold, refreshing beer on a hot summer afternoon? Whether you like your brew light or dark, flavored or simple, beer is a summertime staple (if you are 21 or over). With so many options, though, it can get a little difficult to choose which one (or five) to try. So, why not take a walk on the adventurous side when it comes to your beer sampling this season? Lucky for you, I've narrowed down the weirdest beer flavors you seriously need to taste, from Peeps-flavored brewskis all the way to ice cream cake-inspired ones. (TBH, they sound so delicious, and I'm longing to try all of them.)

Beer is a classic beverage that will never go out of style, and you can be sure to find it at any beach party, lake house getaway, or rooftop BBQ you attend. For those of you who have a more daring palate, ditch your typical brew of choice and indulge in extremely unique and savory flavors, like pizza.

Now, I'd say it's about that time to crack open a few cold ones with your girls. Any of these unique beers will complete your summertime plans. Happy sipping.

1 Hello Kitty Beer Feeling nostalgic? You need to hear about Hello Kitty beer. According to Kotaku, there are six flavors of Hello Kitty beer including banana, apple, and even passionfruit. These beers are ideal for those who prefer a fruity, sweet drink with a refreshing and smooth aftertaste. This beer is only being sold in Taiwan and China, but here's to hoping they make their U.S. debut soon.

2 "Fudgie The Beer" "Fudgie the Beer" is my favorite childhood dessert all grown up, and I couldn't be more obsessed. The stout is as rich and chocolatey as the beloved cake itself — all that it's missing is the signature chocolate crunchies. Lesson learned: Any beer that tastes like ice cream or cake (OR the two mixed together) is certainly a beer to be enjoyed.

3 Crème Brûlée Stout This is not a drill: Crème brûlée comes in stout form, and my life is complete because of it. Made with fresh vanilla bean, think of it as a milkshake all grown up (and better than ever, if you ask me). The folks at Southern Tier Brewing Company certainly have their priorities straight, and I am here for it.

4 Peeps-Flavored Beer It may not be Easter anymore, but Peeps-flavored beer sounds too good (and too weird) not to try. The ale is made with fresh vanilla, Peeps (obviously), and butterfly pea powder to add the extra "umph" factor. The purple goodness will look great on your 'Gram, and isn't that enough reason to try it alone?

5 Pizza Beer I promise I'm not joking: Pizza beer is a real thing and I don't know what to do with that information. And I kid you not, it's made with real pizza! It also includes a savory mix of garlic, oregano, and basil, too. Feel intrigued? Check out how the pizza beer is made. Maybe instead of eating a pizza pie, I'll savor this Mamma Mia Pizza Beer.

6 Chocolate, Banana, And Peanut Butter Ale Maybe you're longing for some dessert after your hearty pizza beer. If so, look no further than this creation from Voodoo Doughnut and Rogue Ales. Whether you enjoy it on its own, or pair it with an equally-delicious donut, you can't go wrong with an Elvis Presley-inspired ale.