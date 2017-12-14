7 Unique Gifts For Beauty Lovers Who Already Have Everything

Makeup and beauty enthusiasts can sometimes be difficult to shop for during the holidays, because they seem to have every product ever created by their fave beauty brand. Highlighter? They don't go anywhere without it and have all the newest shades. Matte lipsticks? Your main girl buys them in bulk, it seems. Foundation? Yep, checked off their "I Have 20" list. So, what you need to do is think outside the box, because with the right angle, you can actually really hit the jackpot with unique gifts for beauty lovers. Instead of thinking about all of the makeup you can buy them (which they may already have), try the non-makeup route.

This year, when going up and down the aisles of your favorite makeup shop, instead of feeling lost, first know that whatever you buy your makeup guru, they'll love it regardless, because *cheesy alert* it came from you. But also know that a whole world lies ahead of you when you don't just think of beauty as primers and powders. There are so many accessories, bundles, and hair baubles that work perfectly and are totally on brand for them. We've rounded up some beauty products for the aspiring MUA in your life that are sure to make their holiday special.

1 Whimsical Unicorn Hair Dye Ulta Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $16.00, Ulta Help your friend really become a new person this new year with this fun hair coloring. This one at Ulta is semi-permanent, meaning they don't have to just stick to one color and can either get a bunch (there are a ton of hues), but they can also get rid of it in a couple days when or if they get bored. This is a great way for them to get inspiration for their next makeup look too, because the matching options are endless and unique.

2 A Professional AF Brush Cleaner Styl By Tom StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, $49.99 (SALE), Styl By Tom Obviously, if your friend is super into makeup, the amount they use their brushes is very often. And they need a fast and easy way to clean said brushes (because they can get pretty dirty). This professional brush cleaner does this in a jiffy, and reduces the drying time of your brushes. Your friend will thank you for forever.

3 A Simple Brush Cleaner Practk Palmat® — Purple, $9.95, Practk If you don't want to go the super professional (and expensive) route, then you can get something else that'll help cleanse their brushes. This Palmat® fits in your hand and has grooves all over it so that makeup brushes can get magnificently clean. While you still have to dry the old-fashioned way, it will definitely leave any brush it touches immaculate.

4 No-Mess Nail Polish Tape Sally Beauty Mess No More Liquid Nail Art Tape, $13.49, Sally Beauty If you've ever painted your nails, you know that it can get messy and you have to clean up your spillage after you're finished, which adds time and hassle. This tape is applied to the skin around your nails before you paint, so you can peel it off afterwards for a clean finish.

5 Fun Blotting Papers Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper, $16.00, Fenty Beauty If your friend gets a couple of oily patches after a few hours of makeup wear, this product is perfect for her. And from the brilliant mind of Rihanna, you will always win with Fenty. This is a reusable case, so your friend just has to buy the refills. And let's be honest, she's probably slaying Fenty Beauty products as well.

6 A Healing Clay Mask Amazon Aztec Secret, Indian Healing Clay, $8.49, Amazon You can never go wrong with a face mask. After long days or stressful weeks for your skin, it can take a toll. This very popular Aztec Mask is all the rage, and for good reason. Your friend will feel pampered and loved every time they use this, so it's definitely a win on your part with this one.