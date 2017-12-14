7 Unique Gifts For Beauty Lovers Who Already Have Everything
Makeup and beauty enthusiasts can sometimes be difficult to shop for during the holidays, because they seem to have every product ever created by their fave beauty brand. Highlighter? They don't go anywhere without it and have all the newest shades. Matte lipsticks? Your main girl buys them in bulk, it seems. Foundation? Yep, checked off their "I Have 20" list. So, what you need to do is think outside the box, because with the right angle, you can actually really hit the jackpot with unique gifts for beauty lovers. Instead of thinking about all of the makeup you can buy them (which they may already have), try the non-makeup route.
This year, when going up and down the aisles of your favorite makeup shop, instead of feeling lost, first know that whatever you buy your makeup guru, they'll love it regardless, because *cheesy alert* it came from you. But also know that a whole world lies ahead of you when you don't just think of beauty as primers and powders. There are so many accessories, bundles, and hair baubles that work perfectly and are totally on brand for them. We've rounded up some beauty products for the aspiring MUA in your life that are sure to make their holiday special.
1Whimsical Unicorn Hair Dye
Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $16.00, Ulta
Help your friend really become a new person this new year with this fun hair coloring. This one at Ulta is semi-permanent, meaning they don't have to just stick to one color and can either get a bunch (there are a ton of hues), but they can also get rid of it in a couple days when or if they get bored. This is a great way for them to get inspiration for their next makeup look too, because the matching options are endless and unique.
2A Professional AF Brush Cleaner
StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, $49.99 (SALE), Styl By Tom
Obviously, if your friend is super into makeup, the amount they use their brushes is very often. And they need a fast and easy way to clean said brushes (because they can get pretty dirty). This professional brush cleaner does this in a jiffy, and reduces the drying time of your brushes. Your friend will thank you for forever.
3A Simple Brush Cleaner
Palmat® — Purple, $9.95, Practk
If you don't want to go the super professional (and expensive) route, then you can get something else that'll help cleanse their brushes. This Palmat® fits in your hand and has grooves all over it so that makeup brushes can get magnificently clean. While you still have to dry the old-fashioned way, it will definitely leave any brush it touches immaculate.
4No-Mess Nail Polish Tape
Mess No More Liquid Nail Art Tape, $13.49, Sally Beauty
If you've ever painted your nails, you know that it can get messy and you have to clean up your spillage after you're finished, which adds time and hassle. This tape is applied to the skin around your nails before you paint, so you can peel it off afterwards for a clean finish.
5Fun Blotting Papers
Invisimatte Blotting Paper, $16.00, Fenty Beauty
If your friend gets a couple of oily patches after a few hours of makeup wear, this product is perfect for her. And from the brilliant mind of Rihanna, you will always win with Fenty. This is a reusable case, so your friend just has to buy the refills. And let's be honest, she's probably slaying Fenty Beauty products as well.
6A Healing Clay Mask
Aztec Secret, Indian Healing Clay, $8.49, Amazon
You can never go wrong with a face mask. After long days or stressful weeks for your skin, it can take a toll. This very popular Aztec Mask is all the rage, and for good reason. Your friend will feel pampered and loved every time they use this, so it's definitely a win on your part with this one.
7All-Purpose Skin Oil
Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil, $19.99, Ulta
Besides smelling amazing, Bio-Oil is great for your skin. It has some magical stuff it in that evens the tone of your skin and is great for scars. So whether it's dark marks from acne or deeper scars, this will do the trick (or at least, reducing the look of dark spots). I use it after every shower and it's a perfect moisturizer as well (without the heavy feel of a lotion or cream).