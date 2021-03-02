Thanks to all the wine Wednesdays and Bachelor nights with your roomies, you've gotten really good at putting together a basic charcuterie board. That means you know just where to place your cheese, crackers, and veggies for a nice presentation. But now, it's time to take it to the next level. Instead of simply cutting and putting out your typical assortment of cheeses from the store, try out a few TikTok-inspired recipes for whipped cheese dip to place at the center of your board.

After all, you'll want to show off your impressive kitchen skills by having your whipped cheese be the main attraction. It also sets the mood of your board as far as flavors go. If you want to get creative and have a Greece-inspired charcuterie board, mix up some fresh whipped feta cheese dip with roasted olives. Serve it in some blue dipping bowls that remind you of vacationing in Santorini ($60, Vietri). Or, you could put together a dessert charcuterie board for your super sweet movie night with bae. At the center of that board, have a bowl of cheesecake dip with sliced fruit all around for dipping. The whipped cheese possibilities are endless, so for your next cozy night in, whip up any of these seven whipped cheese dips from TikTok that are feta than you can imagine.

1. Whipped Feta And Roasted Olives Dip TikTok Feta is having a moment on TikTok. It started with the baked feta pasta, and now this whipped feta dip with roasted olives will be the next thing on your must-try list. This recipe comes from TikToker Jamie Milne (@everything_delish), who also has a whipped feta dip with roasted tomatoes that tastes just like the viral pasta.

2. Lemony Whipped Goat Cheese Dip For something refreshing, go with this lemon whipped goat cheese dip from TikTokers @food52 and @thatcheeseplate. By following their videos, you not only get the basic cheese dip recipe with goat cheese, honey, and lemon, but also instructions on how to garnish your whipped dip with baked prosciutto and pomegranate seeds. That way it's extra Insta-worthy.

3. Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake Dip If you're planning a sweet charcuterie board, try this cinnamon roll cheesecake dip from TikToker @goldenxclouds. It'll go great with some sliced strawberries and bananas, or even graham crackers. Enjoy this for dessert after a super cute living room picnic date with your partner.

4. Spicy Whipped Feta Dip TikTok Spice things up with this whipped feta dip. This recipe from TikToker @wholesome_lee includes some chili, which is what really brings the heat to the dish. The chili peppers are optional of course, and you can follow this recipe for just a basic whipped feta dip with roasted tomatoes and olives as well.

5. Faux Ricotta Dip With Cottage Cheese Perhaps you want a ricotta dip for your cheese board, but all you have in the fridge is some cottage cheese. No problem! Just make this whipped cottage cheese dip from TikToker @twolittlesandwiches, and you'll have cheese reminiscent of ricotta in no time. Top it off with some garlic and tomatoes for a savory dip, or honey and fruit for something sweet.

6. Sweet And Spicy Whipped Goat Cheese Dip If you can't decide between having a sweet or spicy dip, just go with this whipped goat cheese dip from TikToker @lush.up.charcuterie. In this recipe, you combine the goat cheese with some honey and some raspberry jalapeño compote for that fun flavor combo. The raspberry compote will also make your dip pink in hue for a vibrantly colored charcuterie board.