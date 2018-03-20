It's officially spring cleaning time — aka, the perfect opportunity to finally get rid of all of that extra stuff in your house you really don't need anymore. I don't know about you, but I personally need to do a serious overhaul in my closet, because it's a total disaster. Although you may need to break out the cleaning supplies, this time of year isn't just about freshening up your apartment. Spring cleaning can also be a crucial time to recharge and focus on yourself. There is nothing better than taking some much-needed "me time," and there are so many fun things to do by yourself in the spring.

It's finally starting to warm up outside, and the flowers will be in bloom soon enough, so it's a great time to be outside. There are also a ton of things you can do inside to truly pamper and treat yo' self — because let's be honest, you deserve it. The possibilities are endless, and the best part is you don't have to coordinate with anyone other than yourself. Scheduling is easy breezy, like sitting on a hammock on the beach. Now, all you have to do is consider any of these seven spring activities to do all by yourself. Spring is officially here, and we're ready to go on adventures, relax, and come out feeling re-charged.

1 Read A Book You've Been Wanting To Finish, Poolside Marija Kovac/Stocksy It's spring, and I know I haven't made a single dent into my reading list for the year. Laying out by the pool is the perfect place to finally dive into those juicy reads. It combines the three R's — relaxing, reading, and recharging on some vitamin D.

2 Head To The Farmers Market To Pick Out A Bouquet Giphy Taking a solo stroll through the farmers market and checking out the seasonal produce can be so much fun. I love getting some honey to help with my allergies, and maybe grabbing some springtime fruit to make a fresh fruit salad or sweet dessert. You can't avoid the flowers, though. Make it your mission to find the most beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers to brighten up your entire apartment.

3 Get A Pastel Manicure Your Flowers Would Be Jealous Of Giphy When I think of the spring, I definitely think of all of those beautiful pastel colors you see around Easter, like light pinks, purples, and baby blues. I love them all, and am a firm believer that getting a pastel manicure would be the perfect spring outing just for yourself. You could even get creative, and get yourself some unicorn nails or something floral.

4 Take A Road Trip To Someplace New Giphy I love going on solo road trips to new destinations, because it's just me, my car, my tunes, and my time. Find a charming town nearby you've never been to, and take either a weekend trip or just a day trip to see it. Don't forget to jam-pack your playlist with all of your favorite songs to belt out with the windows rolled down.

5 Rent A Tiny Beach Cottage Right On The Sand Leah Flores/Stocksy Find a cute beach house on Airbnb to rent so you are able to step right out onto the sand. Bonus points if this house comes with a hammock. There's just something about sipping on a margarita (if you're 21 and up, of course) while swaying in the wind, watching the waves crash onto the shore.

6 Go On A Bike Ride Through Your Local Park Giphy Now that it won't be so freaking cold outside, it's time to finally get active outdoors. Taking a stroll through the park is so much more fun when you're on two wheels. Go on a bike ride, taking in all of the fresh springtime air. I would totally make a pit stop to eat some ice cream, too, if it were up to me.