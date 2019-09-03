It's that bittersweet time of year to bid farewell to summer because fall is basically here — and it's ready to have some fun. Your calendar may already be packed with group outings to sunflower fields and trips to the local farm where you can pick pumpkins, sip apple cider, and go on hayrides. You might even have a few Halloween or Friendsgiving potluck parties on the books. Those are awesome, but you should also consider adding a few things to do alone in the fall to your bucket list.

I love spending time with just me, myself, and I. There's nothing like a good solo adventure where you can just focus on the things you love without any distractions. It's the kind of refresh button you need to kick off a new season. Fall may be known for its fun outings with friends and family, but there are a ton things you can do solo that make the season the best it can be.

If a little bit of "me time" is necessary, you might want to consider adding these seven things to your bucket list right now. They're sure to give you plenty of picture-perfect moments, stories you can share with your friends, and memories that'll last a lifetime.

1. Head To A Farmers Market To Pick Up The Perfect Ingredients Shutterstock A farmers market is the place to be in the fall. Pick up fresh seasonal produce, then whip up a meal just for you with all of your fave fall flavors. You could even use the leftovers to meal prep for the rest of the week.

2. Take A Flower Arranging Workshop To Put Together A Sweet Bouquet The crisp orange, red, and yellow hues of the season are giving me major feels right now. It makes me want to fill my entire apartment with fall blooms. If you're in the same boat as me, sign up for a flower arranging workshop. There you can learn how to assemble the perfect fall bouquet, and then bring it back home with you.

3. Have A Staycation At A Cute Bed And Breakfast You're still filled with wanderlust in the fall, but you might want to keep your adventures cozy and close to home. There's nothing more charming than planning a staycation at your favorite boutique hotel or bed and breakfast in town. It's time to treat yourself to a little rest and relaxation.

4. Start A New Novel At Your Fave Café Shutterstock Fall is the perfect time to stay inside and catch up on some reading. If you have a novel you haven't had time to finish, or if you want to start a new book, plan a day to read. Head to your favorite café, order a festive, seasonal latte, and find a comfortable place to hang out. This might even be your chance to finish up the To All The Boys trilogy before the new movies come out on Netflix.

5. Go Vintage Shopping For The Coziest Of Sweaters Fall is officially cozy sweater season. You know the comfiest of sweaters are ones that have been well-worn. That's why thrift stores and vintage boutiques are the best places to find your *potentially* new favorite sweater. You never know what kind of gems you'll discover.

6. Take A Walk Through The Park While Listening To A Curated Playlist It's kind of hard not to fall in love with all the colorful leaves surrounding you. Take a solo walk through the park. Don't forget to put together the perfect playlist to listen to. Mine is filled with Taylor Swift's Lover, because she's always been like a good friend who knows exactly when I need new music in my life.