When the weather drops to chillier temps, it gives you the perfect excuse to stay at home and get cozy. Fall is all about oversized sweaters and sippin' warm drinks by the fireplace. Even though there are plenty of fun things to do outside — like go to a farm or find a scenic hiking trail — sometimes you just want to be lazy and stay at home. That's when you need a list of cozy fall things to do at home solo or with your friends.

This is a judgement-free zone, and I'm right there with you. I'd rather wear my slippers and re-watch Gilmore Girls for the millionth time than go out on a Friday night. You're totally taking advantage of the cozy feeling fall blesses us with, and I support it. Trade in your super cute boots for fuzzy socks, and crowded coffee shops for homemade Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

Your home can be just as eventful as any fall festival, so the next time someone suggests going out, you can always counter their offer with any of these eight fall-inspired things to do at home instead. Be sure to emphasize that comfy attire is the only requirement, and your friends will probably be down for whatever fall fun you have in store.

1. Have A Pumpkin-Inspired Baking Party 4 PM production/Shutterstock It seems like there's a pumpkin flavor for everything nowadays. Everyone's getting on the pumpkin train, and so can you. Go through Pinterest to find a few pumpkin recipes that catch your eye and have a baking party with your friends to taste test your creations. Pumpkin chocolate chip bars and pumpkin French toast sticks? Sign me up.

2. Host A Fall-Themed Potluck Dinner With Thanksgiving coming up, you're already getting excited for the turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and pumpkin pie. You don't have to wait until November to host a dinner party with your friends, though. Make it a potluck where everyone has to bring one of their fave fall-inspired dishes.

3. Have A Nostalgic Movie Night With Your Friends The perfect night at home is cuddling up with blankets, and putting on a movie you know you already love. That's why you need a nostalgic movie night with your besties. Stream fall classics like Hocus Pocus. Take movie night to the next level by throwing every blanket and pillow you have into one cozy lounge area, and serve up pumpkin spice popcorn.

4. Create A Cozy Nook And Start A Book Club Nothing sounds cozier that curling up with a flannel throw blanket and diving into a good book. Either start a book club with your friends or make it a solo project. You might even want to revisit the Harry Potter series all over again. Whatever you decide, the most important thing is to create the coziest of nooks for you to do your reading in.

5. Drink Your Fave Lattes While Catching Up With Your Bestie Shutterstock The PSL is the trend during fall, but there are so many other fall flavors to choose from, too. I'm more of a chai latte girl, but I have some friends who prefer warm apple cider. Whatever you're drinking, whip up something delicious for you and your bestie. Then, sip away while catching up.

6. Have A Crafting Party By Knitting Scarfs And Beanies A DIY night is always a fun and chill activity. With the weather cooling down, you might be in need of a new scarf, so why not knit one yourself? You could also make a cute beanie which will obviously require an Instagram photo shoot.

7. Have An Apple Cook-Off If you and your friends plan on going apple picking, you can show off your skills in the kitchen afterwards. Host an apple cook-off where you and your friends compete to make the best apple dish. It's all in good fun, because at the end of the day, you're all enjoying delicious food. Now that's an appley ever after.