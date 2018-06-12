In your 20s, being totally carefree is way easier said than done. One day, you're pumped about the decade and the independence that comes with it, and then you're tangled in all of your adult responsibilities, trying to figure out who you want to be. Life can get pretty hectic, and if you aren't cautious, you can unknowingly surround yourself with things that keep you from being carefree in your 20s. You only get to experience these 10 years once in a lifetime, so you'll want to make the most out of them.

You'll know when you've lost those carefree qualities when your days are seemingly bland, and you aren't laughing or enjoying the little things anymore. You're just going through the motions, and if there's anything you should know by now, it's that living life to its fullest does not involve dull days. There's always something to appreciate in a 24-hour period. So, it may be time to do some reflecting and then make a few adjustments in your daily routine.

Your 20s isn't going to be perfect, but if you can channel those good vibes while you face the obstacles in this decade, you should. Think of these adjustments as spring cleaning, and soak up the benefits of the sparkling clean house you get to sit in afterwards. Grab your broom and sweep these seven things out of your life if you want to feel carefree again.

1 You're Staying In A Group Of Friends That You've Outgrown Giphy There's no way you can be carefree if you're staying in a group of friends that you've outgrown. You're not being who you truly are around them, and upholding that false image is basically a full-time job. You're not trying to hurt anyone by moving on, but you'd be hurting yourself if you stay.

2 You Fear The Future, So You Have Backup Plans For Your Plans Giphy The future can be scary; I totally get it. But, the more you try to plan excessively so that you can dodge things that are out of your control, the less carefree your 20s will be. Life is going to happen, sometimes not according to the initial plan you have, but the beautiful part is that it's happening. Let it unfold, and embrace the ride.

3 You Forget To Be Present In The Moment Giphy It might seem a bit cliché, but sometimes you need to really stop and smell the roses. Being present is more than just being there. You need to look around and comprehend where you are when you're out and about with your girls, or sitting quietly at home with your fur baby. You can't live a carefree life when your nose is buried in your phone during all of the good parts.

4 You're Bringing Work Home With You Giphy Sure, you may be super driven and determined to succeed in your 20s, but that doesn't mean you have to work yourself to the ground. Even if you have your dream job, you need to learn how to unplug outside of office hours. You worked hard to get where you are. No one can take that hustle from you, so give yourself a break.

5 You Haven't Forgiven Someone For Something That Happened In The Past Giphy As difficult as it can be to forgive people, it will really benefit you in the long run. When you hold onto those unforgiving feelings, you don't allow yourself to move on. Take some time to figure out what you're actually upset about, approach the problem head on, and accept the apology.

6 You Never Make Time For A Self-Care Day Giphy Don't let people convince you that just because you're young, you hardly ever need a break. If anything, you need to learn how to treat yourself now, so you can treat yourself even better once you kiss your 20s goodbye. A self-care day helps you unwind and see things clearer once you're fully relaxed. You need them.