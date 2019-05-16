By now, you might've scoped out a handful of swimsuits that you want to add to your wardrobe come the first day of beach-appropriate weather. Before you take the plunge and snag them, review the below summer 2019 bikini trends to make sure you've selected at least one style that's set to be huge this season. Swimwear is cooler, brighter, and more intricate than ever before, so it's time to ditch that plain monochromatic triangle bikini I know you have in your cart and opt for something a bit more gutsy. We're in a sartorial time when more is more (you only need to look to the recent Met Gala for proof), so go ahead and get a little extra.

If brands' current offerings aren't already indicative enough of what's trending, just know that blinding brights, seriously wild prints, and metallic gleams will be dominating bikinis in terms of colors and finishes. Structurally, this season's got a few extra sexy surprises up its sleeves in the forms of lingerie-inspired tops and lots of unexpected cutouts. Check out the seven biggest biggest bikini trends for this summer below and peruse a few ace picks for each of them — you'll be glad you went for something bold.

Underwire Tops

This trend channels the structuring of lingerie and boasts a super sexy yet subtle appeal. Underwire bikini tops not only add extra support, but they're also a welcome departure from the triangle and sporty styles that saturate the swimwear market.

Animal Print

Animal print is here to stay so you might as well get in on it in bikini form, too. From bright python prints in every color of the rainbow to more classic cheetah and leopard patterns, there'll be a wild textile that you'll love and want to rock all summer long.

Neon

Nothing screams summer more than neon. Everything from beauty looks to bags are getting electrified with bright hues this season, so it makes sense that bikinis are following suit. They'll ensure that sunny pool days are even brighter and you'll be easy AF to spot on the beach.

Tie Dye

The '70s would be stoked to know that tie dye has infiltrated swimwear, giving it a rad and colorful vibe. It's a pattern that just feels right for summer, don't you agree?

Cutouts

Keyholes are cool and all, but cutouts in unexpected places and shapes are even cooler. Whether on the hips, the back, the chest, wherever, they add a playful and sexy touch.

Bows

Swimwear gets super sweet thanks to the addition of little bow details. Find them on straps, at the hips, or on the fronts of bikini tops — it's a trend to get tied up in.

Metallic

Want to stand out on the beach without rocking neon? Metallic bikinis are a great way to do that. They'll still let you shine without blinding your towel neighbors and let's be real, who doesn't love glitter and gloss?