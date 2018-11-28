7 Songs To Avoid Listening To After A Breakup, Because Your Heart Definitely Will Go On

Music can be the best medicine, especially when relationship problems have got you down. In fact, if you're heartbroken, you might want to turn to some sappy slow jams to console yourself during this hard time. It seems like there are about a zillion breakup songs out there and it may be tempting to make a playlist titled "#Mood" to match your freshly single and sad state. But before you get going, I gotta tell you that there are some songs to avoid listening to after a breakup. And while everything still stings, it might be smart to steer clear of these heartbreak ballads.

Some songs may really speak to you after ending things with your most recent bae, but they also might put you in a position to keep wallowing in your tears when it's time to move on. While "thank u, next" and "Since U Been Gone" offer positive, grateful spins on breakups, others might not be as productive when it comes to helping you mend a broken heart.

Personally, I think upbeat music can be a cure-all when you're in a romantic slump, but you might have your eye on some sadder songs that make you feel like you wrote the lyrics yourself. Do what you gotta do, of course, but maybe steer clear of the super gloomy tunes.

Here are seven songs you should avoid listening to if you're going through a breakup.

1 "Hello" — Adele AdeleVEVO on YouTube Although quite lovely, Adele's "Hello" might not be the motivation you're looking for to dust yourself off after ending a relationship. While it's great to reflect on past love and offer up sorries where apologies are due, Adele asks her ex if they're willing to meet up years later to talk everything over. If you're looking to move on, you may want to save this song for a time when you're completely healed.

2 "Stay With Me" — Sam Smith SamSmithWorldVEVO on YouTube Similar to Adele, Sam Smith's got an amazing voice and lyrics that make you want to curl up in bed with a tub of ice cream while scrolling through your ex's Instagram. If you're looking for a clean breakup, the phrase "Won't you stay with me, 'cause you're all I need" might not be something you want to listen to over and over again.

3 “Call Out My Name” — The Weeknd TheWeekndVEVO on YouTube In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," he pleads with his ex telling them that he wants them to stay and wait for him to fall out of love. One of the most devastating parts about breakups is when one person wants to end things while the other wants to work it out. If you've got hopes for a second chance with your ex, this song might inspire you to sending some late-night "U up?" texts that you could really regret later.

4 "Un-Break My Heart" — Toni Braxton ToniBraxtonVEVO on YouTube Possibly one of the most classic breakup songs of all time, Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart" might be great for a good cry. However, similar to the other tracks on this list, the lyrics ask her ex to fix her broken heart and love her again. It's easier said than done, but the only person who can fix your broken heart is you.

5 "Say Something" — A Great Big World Feat. Christina Aguilera AGreatBigWorldVEVO on YouTube I actually really love singing along to this song in my car, but if I was post-breakup and brokenhearted, that might not be the case. This slow tune is about regretting how things ended, and to really get over your ex, you've gotta look forward, not back.

6 "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" — Bonnie Tyler bonnietylerVEVO on YouTube This is another breakup anthem that can be a lot of fun to sing along to in the car with your girlfriends. However, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" is pretty depressing and may not be what you need to hear when it's time to move past a breakup.