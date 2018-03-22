When I was in eighth grade, my sister moved into college and I had my own room for the first time. My parents generously offered to let me redesign my space however I wanted and, let me tell you, hindsight is definitely 20/20. Granted, I was a 14-year-old girl whose favorite color was purple and loved everything velvet, but if I could do it over again, my room would be less pretty-pretty princess, and more spa-like oasis with scented sleep aids to accent my decor. If I’ve learned anything from studying health and wellness, it’s that, unlike neon pink curtains, a good night’s sleep is always on-trend.

Call me naive, a non-believer, what have you, but I guess because I’ve never really had a keen sense of smell, I didn’t buy into the whole aromatherapy scene until I was immersed in it for my job. Once essential oils caught on, and studies kept rolling in on the powers of aromatherapy, I couldn’t deny there was some kind of connection there. As it turns out, certain smells can affect your sleep, so if you’ve noticed your sleep quality is lacking, you might want to consult your nose.

If you're still skeptical on how adding scents to your sleep space can take your good night's rest up a notch, allow me to explain. Aromatherapy is part of what makes spa visits so incredibly relaxing. It's why melted chocolate chips encrusted in baking dough makes you nostalgic. It's a kind of sensual treatment that usually features some sort of plant extract or essential oil, that calms your mind and body.

AromaWeb reports that, while scented sleep aids, such as essential oils, won't cure diagnosable sleep disorders, or put an end to ongoing insomnia, they can "help you fall asleep faster," and stay asleep through the night. If that's the case, why wouldn't you give this method a try? To help you get started, here are a few fragrant products to add to your bedroom decor if you're looking to create the ultimate sleep sanctuary.

1 A Eucalyptus-Infused Comforter Set Buffy The Buffy Comforter, $150, Buffy If you thought aromatherapy meant accenting your room with scented candles, allow me to expand your horizons. Not only are essential oils being added to beauty products and warm baths, but the heavy blankets you swaddle yourself in can be scented, too. Take the Buffy Comforter, for instance: It's made from natural eucalyptus shell fabric, which is sustainable, gentle on skin, and made from 100 percent recycled content, according to the product's description. If you're skeptical, that's fine — the brand makes it possible for you to try before you buy with a 30-day trial period and free returns. Take my word for it, though, you won't be sending this blanket back.

2 A Comfy Pillow Scented With Lavender Malouf Zoned ActiveDough + Lavender, $192.99, Malouf I don't know about you, but pillows are my kryptonite. If it's fluffy, yet sturdy, catching Zs is a breeze. Malouf's headrest is all of the above with an added bonus: lavender. As per the product's description, this cushion has been designed with a special type of foam made of latex, which contours your head and cradles you to sleep. What's more, it comes pre-infused with lavender oil, which has been proven to improve sleep quality with its soothing fragrance.

3 A Soothing Pillow Mist To Spritz On Every Night Bath & Body Works COMFORT - Vanilla & Patchouli Pillow Mist, $13.50, Bath & Body Works When Bath & Body Works first came out with an aromatherapy line, my sister and I hoarded products from the lotion collection. Now, they've added pillow mists to the lineup, and your sleep cycle is about to change for the better. The product's blend of vanilla absolute and patchouli essential oil smells as delicious as it sounds. Unlike a diffuser, where you'd drip a few drops of the two into warm water and patiently wait for the aroma to disperse, a light spritz over your linens should do the trick instantaneously. Breathe in, breathe out, and you'll be snoozing in seconds.

4 An Adorable Stuffed Animal to Snuggle And Sniff WARMIES Cozy Plush Heatable Lavender Scented Stuffed Animal, $24.95, Courtney's Candles Let it be known that stuffed animals are not just for children, OK? If it weren't for my husband being the perfect cuddle buddy, I would definitely wrap my arms around this lavender-scented lion and call it a night. Sure, it's got the aromatherapy goin' on, but do you want to know what's really cool about this furry friend? It's microwaveable. Now, the mere thought of stuffing this, well, stuffed animal into the same cooking device as you would a Hot Pocket might sound silly, I know, but snuggling with something that's warm and smells like a garden is essentially a one-way ticket to snoozeville. If the whole heated aspect makes you nervous, though, you still have smell on your side.

5 A Yuzu-Scented Candle Soapology Pure Soy Massage Candle Yuzu, $26, Soapology NYC Obviously, I'd never suggest you fall asleep with a candle burning, but you can definitely light this bedroom accessory about an hour or so before bedtime to veil your space with a hint of yuzu. Typically, a staple nighttime scent would be lavender, or chamomile, but yuzu shouldn't be overlooked. According to Aromaweb, this essential oil boasts a citrusy aroma (think mandarin oranges or grapefruit), and is often used to reduce anxiety levels and get the good vibes flowing.

6 An Aromatic Alarm Clock PureGuardian SPA260 Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser & Alarm Clock, $59.99, Target Despite your best attempts to download pleasant-sounding music to wake you up more easily, you're convinced it's inevitable: You will forever loathe alarm clocks. But what if I told you there was a digital device that lulled you to sleep at night and gently wakes you up in the morning? Enter PureGuardian's two-for-the-price-of-one oil diffuser and alarm clock that emits a "cool, fine mist" into your sleep space, all while operating by touch controls and an adjustable timer. Personally, I'm a huge fan of multipurpose devices, so this is right up my alley and, to top it all off, the device is fairly neutral, so it won't clash with your already established decor.