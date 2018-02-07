Have you ever considered going plant-based in the bedroom? No, I don’t mean getting freaky with your succulents (though if that’s your closeted fetish, do you boo). I’m referring to your bedroom decor, and setting your space up for optimal sleep quality. When you’re constantly tossing and turning, having a green thumb for spice gardens and planting floral arrangements in your backyard can be beneficial behind closed doors, especially at night, because plants that help you sleep better are actually a thing, and they aren’t an exotic bloom, either.

Once I went plant-based in the kitchen, I developed this newfound fascination with all things earthy. Though I’m still not convinced I’m actually capable of taking care and sustaining the life of a potted specimen in my apartment, it’s definitely been on my mind lately. (This also might be me trying to fill the gigantic void in my heart that I feel without a puppy in my home, but I digress).

Not only will adding a bit of nature to your bedroom add character to your space, but plants can also deliver a slew of health benefits by purifying the air you breathe, brightening your mood, and improving the way your brain functions. But the magic of shrubbery work in different ways: Similarly to how certain essential oils derived from plants cater to specific needs like stress relief and muscle aches, different kinds of flowers and shrubbery can also wind down your body and mind before and during sleep. Here are a few of the best plants to add to your bedroom.

1 Lavender Mental Art + Design No surprise here, right? Lavender is aesthetically lovely, and it gives off a calming aroma that is known to reduce high levels of anxiety. Research shows that lavender can act as a "mild sedative" by increasing light sleep and decreasing rapid eye movement in women, with the opposite effects for men. Position a gorgeous little pot of the purple flower on your bedside table or desk, and enjoy the benefits, my friend.

2 Peace Lilies Maybe your bedroom is a space that feels a bit stuffy as it is right now. If that's the case for you, remember that plants are natural air-purifiers that can remove toxins from fuels, clothing, and furnishings that collect dust and bacteria. James Durose from Robinsons Greenhouses tells Elite Daily that because plants like peace lilies and chrysanthemums are some of nature's best purifiers, they're equally as fantastic for promoting better sleep quality.

3 Chamomile Paff Essential oils are brilliant for simmering down a stimulated mind late at night, but if you don't own a diffuser (and have zero interest in shelling out the cash to purchase one, plus a few trendy vials of oil), pick up some chamomile and arrange the plant in a vase on your desk. Durose tells Elite Daily that the closer you are to these plants, the closer you are to clean air and the sweet aroma of these flowers in order to relax the mind. I'm sold, how about you?

4 Aloe Vera Aloe vera is beloved for its beautifying benefits (it's highly anti-inflammatory, and reduces redness from irritated skin and burns), but did you know keeping a pot close to your bed can benefit your sleep, too? According to Cosmopolitan UK, even NASA noted aloe vera as one of the top performing plants in terms of air purification because it not only eliminate toxins from the air, but it also releases oxygen during the night.

5 The Snake Plant Farmgirl Flowers Personally, the snake plant has become one of my favorites because even though it won't blossom pastel petals, each leaf contains a meticulous pattern as unique as any serpent. It brings a unique, yet subtle personality to a room. Founder and CEO of Farmgirl Flowers Christina Stembel agrees, as she says this plant is at the top of her list for bedroom decor, especially because this green guy "thrives in low light and water conditions." In other words, it doesn't die easily. It's also an excellent air-purifier, Stembel tells Elite Daily, and removes toxins from the air to keep your bedroom "closer to mountain than Main Street quality."

6 English Ivy Stress is definitely up there on the list of reasons why we potentially toss and turn throughout the night, but another factor we often overlook until it attacks us (literally) head on, is allergies. This probably goes without saying, but allergies can really screw up your sleep cycle, especially when you're waking up every hour, on the hour to blow your nose for some relief. Thankfully, an English ivy plant can help you through it. Health Day reports that, according to a 2005 experiment, English ivy was found to remove 94 percent of airborne feces and 78 percent of airborne mold in a matter of just 12 hours. What's more, the plant is evergreen, so you won't have to wait for the seasons to change to add it to your decor.