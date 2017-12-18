7 Positive Books To Read During The New Year That Are Inspirational AF

Reading is one of those things we should be making more time for. It's relaxing, gives you knowledge and often allows you to mold a fresher and more beneficial perspective about life. Speaking of fresh, that's sort of what New Year's is all about. Selecting positive books to read over New Year's will seriously get you on an uplifting start to 2018. As much as it may seem impossible to overcome the absolute madness of 2017, you're on to bigger and better things. We can't change the past and with the help of some positive books, you're setting some good vibes in your future. Positiveness, like a smile, goes a long way and you'd be surprised how much better your days unfold when you're facing them with an uplifting and real attitude.

Since we are all about to be in our feelings anyway on New Year's, we might as well sprinkle those feelings with inspirational insight. Books really are heaven-sent if you can muster up enough patience and quiet time to get through them. An unread book is basically a tragedy. So, if you're ready to leave no page left unread or turned, invest in any of these pretty positive books this New Year's.

1 The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Target The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life, $16.99, Target In life, we need that voice of reason and ultimate honesty. Mark Manson unveils a different perspective that sheds this idea that life is only meant to be fulfilled in one way. Blunt truth and well-timed jokes will have you sifting through these pages.

2 You Are a Badass Amazon You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life, $7.03, Amazon More of the how-to guide type? This book is perfect for you. This feel good book is all about self-reflection and pinpointing those habits and beliefs that may need some fleshing out or complete obliteration. Think of it as spring cleaning of the mind. Oh, and don't forget, you're a badass.

3 Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life Barnes & Noble Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World, $11.95, Barnes & Noble The subjects in each one of the chapters in the book are so easy to relate to. Each one has its insight and they seem to give you enough room to read, internalize, decipher and apply to your life. The books are only one part. It'll take some efforts from you if you want to practice and really apply some changes.

4 Breaking The Habit of Being Yourself Amazon Breaking The Habit of Being Yourself: How to Lose Your Mind and Create a New On, $13.52, Amazon Comfort zone? You may question it a few times after reading this. Get the science behind the idea that our very make up is about evolving. We aren't meant to stay the same and self-growth should be incredibly accepted into our lives.

5 The Power of Positive Thinking Barnes & Noble The Power of Positive Thinking, $9.99, Amazon Read all about the power of positive thinking. It really does go a long way and if you need an entire book to convince you, here it is. Learn how to act on your ambitions and hopes, so that you feel fulfilled AF.

6 Afromation: Positive Affirmation Book For Black Girls Barnes & Noble Afromation: Positive Affirmation Book For Black Girls, $10, Barnes & Noble As a black woman, I know that there are things I am going to have to confront and overcome simply because of my race and gender. Struggle is universal, but it's ignorant to say that everyone's life journey is the same no matter what race you are. Strengthen your black girl magic with this read.