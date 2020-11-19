7 Movies On HBO Max To Watch On Thanksgiving With The Whole Fam

The holidays are the time to take that extra helping of pie, snuggle up with your loved ones, and soak up the magic of the season in your comfiest clothes. If you find yourself too stuffed to play football or hit up the Black Friday sales after your turkey dinner, there's a good chance you'll end up in the fetal position on the couch, rubbing your belly. Luckily, if you're looking for something to watch on Thanksgiving with the fam, these movies on HBO Max will leave everyone feeling thankful.

While selecting the perfect Thanksgiving flick might seem tricky — you want something everyone will enjoy and isn't too raunchy — there are a lot of great options you can stream with your HBO membership. If you don't currently have a membership (and forget your ex's mom's login), you can add it onto your Hulu or Amazon Prime subscriptions, or sign up for a free trial (just remember to cancel it if you don't want to pay the fee).

Whether you jump straight into a holiday film like A Christmas Carol or New Year's Eve, or you'd rather go with something touching and thought-provoking like The Bucket List or Bridge To Terabithia, any of these movies will make the start of your holiday season feel even sweeter.

1. 'The Bucket List' If you're looking for a film that will make you feel all kinds of grateful, The Bucket List is sure to get the job done. The 2007 film starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman follows two terminally ill cancer patients as they set out to complete a bucket list before they pass away. Have the tissues ready, and be prepared to feel majorly inspired to live your best life by the time the credits roll.

2. 'A Christmas Carol' One of the most classic holiday films ever made, the 1938 adaption of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol teaches lessons everyone needs reminded of once a year. Let the nostalgia wash over you as you view the well-loved, black and white story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly visitors.

3. 'Crazy Rich Asians' Elaborate meals? Nosy relatives? Plenty of family drama? Check, check, check. Crazy Rich Asians covers it all (and has one of the most stunning wedding scenes ever) as Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) and her boyfriend head to Singapore where jealous socialites and strained relationships await the happy couple. While it doesn't take place during the holidays, it will give you strength to face any emotional family hurtles you might encounter throughout the season.

4. 'Nothing Like The Holidays' If the Christmas season for you means coordinating travel across the country, making small talk with relatives, and dealing with questions like, "why are you single" or "why don't you have kids," there's a good chance you'll love Nothing Like the Holidays. The 2008 film will remind you how important family is while providing plenty of laughs along the way.

5. 'Pleasantville' This 1998, star-studded film stars a (very young) Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon as siblings who find themselves mistakenly transported to "Pleasantville," a black and white town where everything is perfect. The family-centered flick covers it all from lost innocence to hilarious sibling fights that your whole fam will relate to.

6. 'Bridge To Terabithia' Yup, the same Bridge to Terabithia you read in middle school became a film in 2007, and it's definitely one everyone will feel all the emotions while watching. Snuggle up with your family and pass the tissues back and forth throughout this whimsical, coming of age story.