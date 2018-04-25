Miami, Florida has long been known as a stunning U.S. destination for summer getaways. The amazing nightlife, beautiful beaches, world-class shopping, buzzing nightlife, extensive arts culture, and flavorful food scene are just the beginning of what this city has to offer. Plus, there's no shortage of picture-perfect spots that will make your Instagram feed pop. Trust me, these Instagrammable spots in Miami will make you want to book a flight ASAP.

I love living in the moment once I arrive at a new destination, but I also love capturing those precious memories for posterity. There's nothing like looking back on photos from a trip years later; the memories suddenly come rushing back to mind, and you're taken back to that special moment in time. Plus, it's always nice to be able to share these awesome memories with family and friends on social media, and I'd say Instagram is definitely the best platform for sharing those snapshots.

Luckily, you'll never run out of photo opportunities in Miami. You can strike a pose on the white sands of South Beach, or against the colorful walls of the Wynwood district. Make sure you plan to stop by these Instagrammable spots if you have plans to visit Miami anytime soon.

1 The Museum Of Ice Cream Kena Betancur/Getty Images News/Getty Images Decked out in millennial pink, the Museum of Ice Cream might just be the most Instagrammable museum in the entire world. This sweet pop-up museum has shown up on the Instagram feeds of major celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé, and it's easy to see why they love it so much. You'll be able to live out your childhood dreams by diving into a pool of sprinkles, so don't forget to bring your camera. Hurry up and grab tickets before the museum closes on May 13, 2018!

2 Wynwood Walls Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Anyone who loves street art and graffiti should book a flight to Miami ASAP. Miami's Wynwood neighborhood is covered in dope street art from graffiti artists around the world. You could spend hours photographing these incredible murals, while you bounce around some of the neighborhood's trendiest restaurants and bars. To say the least, these colorful walls are the Instagram backdrop of our freaking dreams.

3 The Pérez Art Museum Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Pérez Art Museum sits right at the edge of Biscayne Bay in Miami. The building itself is incredible, but you'll have the pleasure of seeing impressive sculptures and galleries once you make your way inside. The pop-up installations and the hanging gardens at the entrance have shown up on countless Instagram profiles, and girl, yours needs to be next. Be sure to visit on the first Thursday of each month for free entry!

4 The Versace Mansion Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you really want to go all out during your trip to Miami, you can pay a pretty penny to sleep at the luxurious Versace Mansion, or as it's officially known, The Villa Casa Casuarina. This villa was previously owned by famous fashion designer, Gianni Versace, so you can only imagine how glamorous it is. You'll definitely give your followers FOMO if you post any photos from this glam house.

5 Elle Taco Tacos and Instagram? Sounds like the perfect combination to me. Elle Taco is far from your typical food court restaurant. With neon signs and millennial pink packaging, this taco shop looks just as good as it tastes. The burritos, tacos, tortilla chips, and margaritas are all cooked up by a Michelin-star chef, so you'll be sure to leave with a full belly and an Instagram-worthy shot to prove it.

6 Ocean Drive The art-deco vibes on Miami's Ocean Drive will make you feel like you've traveled back in time. The vintage cars, neon signs, palm trees, and colorful buildings are all totally Instagram-worthy. As you stroll along this iconic Miami street, you'll be sure to get all the shots you need for the 'gram.