How often do you get a chance to get away from it all with the people you love most? Our schedules can get so hectic, especially in our 20s when we're just trying to figure out what to do with our life. Sometimes, we just need a change in perspective to get us back on the right track. The best solution? A girls' getaway. Making memories with your day ones in a new environment might just give your soul exactly what it's been longing for. You should know where to travel this summer, depending on where you're at in your 20s.

When is the last time you and your girls spent quality time together? If it's been awhile, you may need to call them up right now to start planning your next vacation. Trust me, they'll be thanking you. When life get's busy, you've gotta be intentional about spending time with the people you love most. A trip could work wonders for the both of you if your life currently feels bland, exciting, or challenging. You'll have unforgettable experiences that you can always look back on. From California to Texas, I've rounded up a few places to get your wanderlust going. Now, it's time to start planning.

1 Sonoma County, CA: If You Need A Reunion GIC/Stocksy Friendships become a bit more difficult to maintain as we grow older. We begin new chapters when we get married, start our families, or move to an totally new city. It's easy to miss out on someone's life when you're busy juggling your own. If you and your girls need a reunion, you might want to consider taking a trip to Sonoma County, California, aka, wine country. You can all take a break from real life to catch up, taste some of the most amazing wine, try new foods, connect with nature, pamper yourselves, and create new memories to last a lifetime.

2 Austin, Texas: If You Need Some Creative Inspo Sarah Kerver/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At times, life can start to feel stagnant. We make some pretty big decisions in our 20s, but we're not always sure exactly what we want. Sometimes, we don't even know where to start. If you and you're girls are in need of some inspiration, consider spending a weekend in Austin, Texas. Feel inspired by the nature around you as you hike Mount Bonnell. Your tastebuds will thank you after you try some of Austin's unique food trucks, and your wallet will also thank you after you hit up some vintage boutiques on South Congress Avenue.

3 Aspen, Colorado: If You Need Some Adventure lumina/stocksy It can be easy to put adventure on the back-burner when life gets busy. Why not kick off your new adventurous lifestyle with your friends by your side? Aspen, Colorado offers a wide variety of outdoor sports in the winter and summertime. With skiing, tubing, hiking, snowboarding, and kayaking, you'll never run out of things to do. The great outdoors will surely inspire you and your girls to make more time for some spontaneous adventure in your daily life.