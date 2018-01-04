7 Long Weekend Getaways With Your Partner That Make Amazing Road Trips

Get excited, because your first long weekend of the year is quickly approaching. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday that takes place on Monday, Jan. 15. This means you and your SO have the opportunity to take a road trip in your area. These seven ideas for long weekend getaways with your partner are all totally doable in three days. Whether you live on the West Coast, the East Coast, or in between, I'm listing gorgeous destinations across the country.

There are places on this list for all kinds of couples. A spot for animal-lovers to visit, sights for photography fiends to capture, and even an entire trip dedicated to aliens and Area 51. Start your new year off right by taking advantage of this rare time off from work or school. Rather than binge-watching Netflix with your partner for three days, get out and see the world together. You'll both be amazed by what you find.

So, what are you waiting for? Take the next week to plan your trip and stock up on essentials (I'm talking about snacks, obviously). Then, fill up the tank, update your road trip playlist, and open Google Maps. Adventure is out there.

1. California's Pacific Coast Highway

California's famously beautiful drive through Big Sur — the coastline between Monterey, Carmel, and San Simeon — is over one hundred miles of #views. State Route 1 is a winding, two-lane highway that connects state parks, beaches, and other natural wonders (like Nicole Kidman's role on Big Little Lies). You'll want to Snapchat your entire experience, but do your best to stay in the moment and enjoy the peaceful surroundings with your partner.

2. Maine's Acadia Scenic Byway

Driving the length of this 40-mile road takes just a few hours, but there are plenty of Instagram-worthy stops along the way. If you visit Acadia's Cadillac Mountain anytime between October and March, make sure to start your day early. This is the first place in the U.S. to see the sun rise each morning.

3. Nevada's Extraterrestrial Highway

Nevada State Route 375, AKA the Extraterrestrial Highway, is a 98-mile stretch that's had numerous reports of UFO sightings (hence its nickname). When you get hungry, stop at the Little A'Le'Inn and order the "Alien Burger." Be sure to browse the quirky, out-of-this-world gift shop while you're there as well.

4. Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway

This 68-mile oasis just outside of Pittsburgh is full of history and remarkable American architecture. There's plenty to do over the span of a three-day weekend, from visiting Laurel Ridge State Park to seeing Fallingwater. Built over a waterfall by Frank Lloyd Wright, Fallingwater is one of the most famous houses in the United States.

5. Florida's Overseas Highway

The Overseas Highway through the Florida Keys is a 113-mile trip that takes about three and a half hours without stopping. You will stop, of course, at unique places such as the Turtle Hospital at mile marker 48.5. Take a tour of this rescue and rehabilitation center in Marathon, Florida and learn about the endangered sea turtles around the Keys.

6. Tennessee & North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains

Take the scenic route along Interstate 40 and U.S. 321 through the Great Smoky Mountains, which run from Gatlinburg, Tennessee to Asheville, North Carolina. The mountains are especially picturesque in the winter. Plus, America's most popular national park sees fewer crowds during this time of year.

7. Texas's Palo Duro Canyon State Park

A popular destination year-round, Palo Duro Canyon State Park is in the heart of the Texas Panhandle. It's east of a town called Canyon, off the I-27 freeway. If you and your SO choose to explore the area by car, there are both campsites and cabins to sleep in at night.

Embark on a journey this long weekend, by taking on one of these breathtaking road trips with your partner by your side.

