Disney knows how to celebrate, and Halloween is no exception. From the Insta-worthy foods, to rides, to pumpkin decor, Disney is certainly the place to be to celebrate Halloween. If you're planning a fall getaway with friends or your SO, this roundup of Halloween things to do at Disneyland will take your experience to the next level.

I consider myself a self-proclaimed Halloween queen. The minute I see pumpkins decorating Disneyland, I'm smiling from ear to ear. That's like a green light signaling me to enjoy every Halloween thing the park has to offer, and they really do have a lot going on. There are Halloween overlays of some of your favorite rides, merch like candy corn Minnie ears, and special shows you don't want to miss out on. As a foodie, it may take you a few visits just to try every delicious limited-time offering on all the menus.

Though, if you only have a quick trip planned, this list of seven things to do at Disneyland around Halloween will help be your ultimate guide. Hopefully this checks everything off your list between food, rides, and photo opps worthy of your vacay recap on Instagram. You'll get the full Halloween Disneyland experience you deserve.

1. Eat Every Instagram-Worthy Treat Rachel Chapman Disney knows how to satisfy a foodie's need for Instagram-worthy and delicious food. Just in time for the season, they have limited-time treats at almost every single cart and restaurant. Be on the lookout for the special Halloween items on Disney menus, or check out a Halloween Disney food roundup for a list of must-haves. I highly recommend checking out the Jolly Holiday Bakery for some of my favorite seasonal treats like a Mummy Macaron or Sweet Potato Hand Pie.

2. Ride Haunted Mansion Holiday To See Jack And Sally Every fall, the iconic Haunted Mansion gets a Nightmare Before Christmas overlay to become Haunted Mansion Holiday. That means it becomes a themed ride where you get to see all your favorite characters from the movie like Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie. Be on the lookout in the dining hall scene, because there's always a giant gingerbread house in the middle of the table. Each year, it's a different design, and for the 50th anniversary of the Haunted Mansion this year, the house is extra big and a total must-see.

3. Snag A Ticket To The Oogie Boogie Bash At California Adventure For the ultimate Halloween experience, you need to get a ticket to the Oogie Boogie Bash at California Adventure. This is Disney's Halloween party in the park and your only chance to dress up in costume as an adult. You can go trick-or-treating for candy, watch special live shows and parades, and see some rare characters you don't normally get to see in the parks.

4. Get A Pic With Your Fave Disney Villain Rachel Chapman Princesses are great and all, but Halloween is a time to embrace the villains and all things spooky. You might start to see more of your fave villains walking around, so grab a selfie with as many as you can. I love running into Cruella de Vil on Main Street, because she's always in the know about all things fashion.

5. Make It A Mission To Test Out As Many Fall Churros As You Can There are so many iconic treats to get at Disney, and churros are a fan favorite. Nowadays, Disney is turning out different flavored churros left and right, so you know there are a ton to try for Halloween. Put together your very own churro scavenger hunt to track down and try every new flavor.

6. Enjoy The Festive Puns In Cars Land Rachel Chapman Cars Land should be on the top of everyone's list if they're visiting Disneyland. You'll love how themed the entire area is. It doesn't disappoint for Halloween, either. Everything is super cute and punny. You may spot posters of car versions of Hocus Pocus and Candy "Cone" Macarons. Even the Cars characters get in the Halloween spirit by dressing up in costumes.