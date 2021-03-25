As a kid, the best part about Easter was getting a basket filled with tons of goodies like decorated eggs, bunny-shaped chocolates, and Peeps in an array of colors. It was one of those traditions that got you super egg-cited to celebrate the holiday. But just because you're older now doesn't mean you can't continue the tradition with your bae. Putting together an Easter basket for your partner will not only show your partner how much you care, it will also give you a chance to flex your creative juices and possibly even your DIY skills.

To assemble your basket, you first have to decide on a theme. Of course, you could always put together a basket of their favorite candy and DIY a couple of gifts, but if you want to go above and beyond, it should have a cute theme to it. Channel the season with a springtime picnic basket you can use on a cute backyard date. It should have all the essentials for an Insta-worthy picnic, like a blanket and cheeseboard. You could also go for a more cozy theme if you truly want to treat your partner to a spa-like day at home. You know which theme your partner will love best, but if you need some inspo, here are seven Easter basket ideas for couples.