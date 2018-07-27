7 Dreamy Lake Houses On Airbnb That Are Made For Lazy Summer Days
We're in the midst of summer, and some of us have yet to plan a big trip. Even if a tropical destination isn't in the cards for you, everyone needs a weekend trip to relax and soak up the sunshine. That's why a lake house getaway is the perfect vacation for lazy summer days. For anyone who has fond memories of heading to a cabin by the water as a kid, tap into that nostalgia by planning an end of summer retreat with friends to one of these dreamy lake houses on Airbnb.
Make it a romantic getaway for you and bae as you lay out on the water during the day, and sit by the bonfire at night. You could even plan a girls' trip for you and your besties to finally make use of that giant inflatable you've been meaning to pose on for the 'Gram. A lake house retreat really fulfills all of your summer needs.
Since the getaway's been decided on, now all you have to do is pick the perfect lake house to escape to. Any of these seven rentals will be the perfect choice for you. Opt for something that is literally steps away from the water, or a giant cabin that has all the necessities, like a hot tub and a beautiful balcony. Either way, you will be keeping it reel by the lake, and it's aboat time you tap into these lazy days of summer.
1This Retreat Is Literally Steps Away From Lake Tahoe
You can't get any closer to the water than this lakeside retreat in Lake Tahoe. From the large deck, you can see that this condo is right on the water's edge. Spend your days swimming in the water, and your nights watching the gorgeous sunset over the lake.
2A Lakeside Cabin Like This Is Fit For Your Entire Crew
If you're looking to bring all your friends on your lake house getaway, you'll want to find a massive log cabin like this one near Ely, Minnesota. This rental sleeps 13 people, so you really can invite everyone you know for an unforgettable weekend.
Not only does this cabin include a pontoon, two kayaks, and two canoes for you to use at no additional fee, but there's an indoor fireplace for you and your friends to chill by with some wine at the end of a long day.
3This Modern Home Has Tons Of Space In Lake Superior
If you're looking to do it up this vacation, you'll want to rent this modern home in Lake Superior. The massive lake house, located right on the South Shore of Lake Superior, features a private beach area, giant ceilings, and an open loft plan for a really chic getaway.
Watch the sunset on the patio with a fire going on the built-in fire pit. Just don't forget the essentials for the perfect s'mores, and the whole thing sounds like a dream come true to me.
4This Three-Story Log House In Lake Winnipesaukee Has All The #Views
This log home in Lake Winnipesaukee gives travelers the best of both worlds with its location right next to the lake and stunning views of Gunstock Mountain. Not only does this rental come with picture-perfect Instagram opportunities, but you'll have tons of places to take in the views, because this place is three stories tall. You'll definitely want to watch the sunrise on the top deck with a cup of coffee in the morning before you head out for a swim in the lake.
5This Cute Lakeside Cottage Will Have You Thinking Pink
Sure, you could opt for a big log cabin for your retreat, but for something cozy and cute, this pink lakeside cottage does the trick. This colorful home definitely has the same charm and character of a Connecticut bed and breakfast, which is perfect for a weekend away with your girlfriends. Not only will you be seeing pink in the cottage, but you'll also be soaking up the sunsets every night as you watch from the porch of this waterfront rental.
6This Lake Ozark Retreat Brings On The Fun Times
This lake house rental in Lake Ozark is beautiful, but you may not spend that much time in it during the day with all of the fun activities you can do outside. From golfing to fishing, you and your crew will have tons of fun to do throughout your stay. Then, at night, you can all gather around the gorgeous fireplace in the center of the living room with some pizza and drinks.
7This Private Island Near Saranac Lake Is The Sweetest Escape
You can really escape from reality thanks to this private island situated right on the Saranc River. If you really want some unforgettable views, this is the spot for you. This is definitely going on my travel destination bucket list, and I'm taking advantage of that dry sauna and hammock after spending my days swimming in the lake.