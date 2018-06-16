Another summer means another trip to the lake house is already in the works. If your family has been taking vacations to the lake for years, this is yet another nostalgia-filled getaway for you to spend time with your favorite people, and remember all the fun times you've had at this little slice of paradise. Maybe you're just planning a getaway with your besties in a house you scoped out on Airbnb. Either way, you'll need to pack some Instagram captions for lake house pics along with your swimsuits and sunnies.

Your days will be spent floating in the sunshine, and your nights are reserved for chilling. Pretty much, the whole trip will be jam-packed with fun that you definitely want to document, so use any of these 40 captions for when you want to share those memories on the 'Gram.

If you're bringing along one of those giant inflatables for your whole crew to float on, a #SquadGoals pic is necessary. Plus, you'll need to grab some action shots of everyone making dinner in the kitchen, and the wind in your hair when you're driving up to the lake. Start compiling a list now of all the pics you need to capture, or just live in the moment and snap as it comes. It's whatever floats your boat.

1. "Life is better at the lake." — Unknown

2. "Better to wake at the lake." — Unknown

3. "Decks, docks, and flip flops." — Unknown

4. "Memories made at the lake last forever." — Unknown

5. "Life is at ease with a lake breeze." — Unknown

6. "Keeping it reel at the lake." — Unknown

7. "You float my boat." — Unknown

8. "Worry less, paddle more." — Unknown

9. "I lake you a lot!" — Unknown

10. "Aboat time." — Unknown

11. "Happiness comes in waves." — Unknown

12. "I'm a lakeaholic." — Unknown

13. "Lake hair, don't care." — Unknown

14. "I'm hooked. Like, for reels." — Unknown

15. "The sun, and the sand, and a drink in my hand." — Kenny Chesney, "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems"

16. "I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." — Susan Branch

17. "Paradise found." — Unknown

18. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

19. "I'm gonna soak up the sun." — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun"

20. "Pier pressure keeps a dock floating above water." — Unknown

21. "I like big boats and I cannot lie." — Unknown

22. "Hello, summer." — Unknown

23. "Do whatever floats your boat." — Unknown

24. "Everything's s'more fun with you around." — Unknown

25. "Sometimes, the most productive thing you can do is relax." — Mark Black

26. "Chill mode on." — Unknown

27. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

28. "Going to the lake. Bear with me." — Unknown

29. "And we'll all float on okay." — Modest Mouse, "Float On"

30. "Time wasted at the lake is time well spent." — Unknown

31. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

32. "We got no troubles. Life is the bubbles." — The Little Mermaid, "Under The Sea"

33. "A splashing good time!" — Unknown

34. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh

35. "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak." — Unknown

36. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown

37. "Fill your life with adventures, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show." — Unknown

38. "I want to lay down, let the sun hit my face, and forget about absolutely everything." — Unknown

39. "All my troubles wash away in the water." — Unknown

40. "Take me to the lake." — Unknown