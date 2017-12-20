7 DIY Winter Solstice Party Decorations That'll Make The Dark Hours Truly Magical

The Winter Solstice takes place on Dec. 21 this year. It marks the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere when the sun will be tilted the farthest away from us. More hours of darkness only means more time to party it up. The Winter Solstice is a perfect excuse to get your friends together to celebrate the astronomical start of winter. You can have a girls' night in with your squad watching movies or baking festive holiday treats. No matter what you do, you need some DIY Winter Solstice party decorations to really set your party aglow.

Outside your window will be very dark, but your party will be totally lit with decorations. In fact, many places celebrate The Winter Solstice with lantern festivals and lighting the night with candles. You can add some colorful lantern decor to your party to really make it glow, but you can also add some decorations to show off that wintertime is here, and you're all about it.

If you need some DIY inspo, here are seven Winter Solstice decoration tutorials that are super easy to follow. Before you know it, you'll have a winter wonderland in your apartment ready for an epic solstice bash with your closest friends. Winter is here, and we hope yule have a great one!

1 Winter Candle Vases Zory D'Luna on YouTube A variety of lights is always essential for The Winter Solstice since it's going to get dark pretty early on in the day. That's why this video is so great, because it features two different tutorials on how to make festive vases for your candles. The cozy sweater vase is perfect if you have a sweater you don't wear anymore, and want to give it a second life.

2 A Snowflake Garland Trending With Tori on YouTube This video spotlights several really beautiful winter wonderland decorations, but the snowflake garland is seriously meant for your Winter Solstice party. When it's too cold and dark outside, but you still want to have snow glistening all around, you can bring it inside. Sets of snowflakes are easy finds on Etsy, and the garland will look magical hung up on your wall. You can even use it to provide a nice backdrop for a Winter Solstice photo booth.

3 Colorful Lanterns AS World on YouTube A lantern display is a staple decoration idea for The Winter Solstice. You can add not only some prime mood lighting, but also a pop of color with these paper lanterns. Etsy carries really beautiful colored paper that will make your lanterns stand out among any cold backdrop.

4 Flower Lanterns EzyCraft on YouTube These flower lanterns are so pretty, and no one would have ever guessed that they used to be paper cups. You'll need cups for serving drinks to your party guests anyway, so it's only fitting to buy a few extra sleeves to make these gems. LED battery-operated lights can be purchased at Target, and since we're so close to Christmas, you may luck out with a rockin' deal or two.

5 A Yule Log Centerpiece Amelia, obviously! on YouTube Many celebrations of The Winter Solstice involve some variation of the burning of a yule log, so having a yule log is a must for your Winter Solstice party. It will serve as the perfect centerpiece for all of your yummy Winter Solstice-themed snacks. You'll find an assortment of festive decorations, like pine cones and berries, to add to your log at any local arts and crafts store.

6 Winter Wonderland Candle Holders IdunnGoddess on YouTube To welcome even more light into your party, here are a few more candle holder DIY tutorials. When it's dark and dreary outside, you can never have too much light, amiright? I love setting the winter scene with tiny evergreen trees, and you can find some beautiful iridescent beads like the ones used in this video at Michael's.