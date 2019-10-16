As someone who spends half of my year away from home, having a solid collection of travel clothes is really important to my lifestyle. I need clothes that are not only really comfortable, but also versatile so I can wear them right off the plane. I always get cold on planes so I need something that will keep me warm, and I also love taking #AirportOOTD pics, so I want the clothes to be stylish. My searching has lead to me finding some matching sets that are the most perfect comfy plane outfits for fall.

My wardrobe isn't just limited to sweatpants and tracksuits, either. I love athleisure as much as the next person, but I also love elevated travel clothes that make me feel like a glamorous jet-setter who's totally ready to take on my next adventure. I've found some beautiful pant and skirt sets that are not only comfortable for the plane, but also look chic so I can rush off to a meeting as soon as I land.

Even if you're not someone who travels as frequently as I do, I'm a firm believer that having a few matching sets for travel is a must. Read on for my top picks.

1. This Matching Set Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Free People Pants and crop tops are a go-to for me when I'm on a plane, so the Alia Set ($98, freepeople.com) is the perfect addition to my travel outfit collection. The long-sleeved crop top features a boat neck, and the pants are wide for a relaxed fit. I love that the material is so soft because it makes for a super lounge-y plane ride, but the set is also super chic to be worn out to dinner. It's a versatile set that looks beautiful year-round for both on and off the plane.

2. You Can't Go Wrong With A Cozy Sweatsuit Gymshark Sweatsuits are always a good idea when you're about to take a long plane ride, but gone are the days of wearing your high school sports team sweatpants. This set from Gymshark is perfect for a trendy plane look. The asymmetric ribbon detail on the 24/7 Cropped Sweater ($45, gymshark.com) gives it a little bit of an edge, and the 24/7 Joggers ($50, gymshark.com) are high-waisted for ultimate coziness.

3. Seamless Athleisure Clothes Are Perfect For Long Plane Rides Nicky Kay Something I love about wearing athleisure clothes on planes is that the pieces are often seamless, which means they're built with total comfort in mind. I particularly love this set from Nicky Kay because it's some of the most comfortable activewear I've ever owned. This set makes everything from running through an airport to hiking up a mountain super comfortable. The Seamless Sports Bra (about $44 USD, nickykay.com.au) can be worn alone as a top or layered under warmer clothes for the fall, and the Seamless Tights (about $66 USD, nickykay.com.au) complete the entire look.

4. These Sweatsuit Pieces Can Be Worn Separately Or Together Joah Brown As I mentioned above, I'm always up for a comfortable but chic sweatsuit, and these pieces from Joah Brown are right up my alley. The Get It Pullover ($118, joahbrown.com) is my favorite of the two because it's reversible (You can put the V either in the front or the back, depending on your mood.), and so soft and cozy. Even though I really love the sweatshirt, the Empire Jogger sweatpants ($128, joahbrown.com) are some of my favorites I've ever owned, too. Like the top, the material is soft and fuzzy. Plus, because I always get cold on planes, I love how warm both pieces are.

5. Corduroy Sets Are Fall Staples Lulus Sometimes, I want to feel a little more dressed up on a plane. This matching set from Lulus is perfect for embracing all the fall feels, looking fashionable, and staying super comfortable for the plane ride. Corduroy is one of my favorite materials for fall because it looks so chic and the fit of this set is so perfect for staying comfortable. The Meet Me in Midtown Terra Cotta Corduroy Cropped Moto Jacket ($76, lulus.com) feels a little oversized, while the Meet Me in Midtown Terra Cotta Corduroy Trouser Pants ($59, lulus.com) have a relaxed fit, so you won't feel constricted when you're sitting on the plane for a while.

6. This Midi Skirt Set Is Stunning Lucy Paris Whenever I fly business class, I feel the need to dress up a little more than I usually do. This set from Lucy Paris is perfect for just that. The print is super trendy, and you'll also feel incredibly comfortable on the plane. You'll want to snap a cool mirror picture in the Cynthia Smocked Top ($65, lucyparis.com) and matching Cynthia Pleated Skirt ($80, lucyparis.com) with your suitcase before boarding the plane.