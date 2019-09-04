As someone who's on a plane at least once every other week, I know shopping for carry-on luggage can be difficult. But what I actually think is even harder is figuring out what kind of personal item to bring with me. I always want something that's functional, stylish, and sturdy enough to lug around through different countries. I go back and forth between backpacks and totes, but totes always end up winning when I'm on a business trip. I've rounded up the best travel totes for 2019 so you can update your #AirportOutfit shots ASAP.

What I'm looking for in a tote varies depending on how much stuff I need to carry, but the essentials are always the same. I need a bag that can carry my laptop and maybe a change of clothes, it has to be versatile enough to go from a meeting to the plane and out to dinner after I land, and of course, I need it to be durable for a life on the road. These seven tote bags definitely fit my criteria. Some even have a celebrity stamp of approval, so you know they're tried and true.

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect travel tote for all of your wanderlust-y adventures, check out one (or a few) from this list.

1. Channel Those #Boss Vibes With This Tote The Work Tote $128 | BÉIS This bag is exactly what I picture in my head when I think of "boss babe" style. The structure of the silhouette makes it dressy enough for any meeting, and the faux croc material is effortlessly chic. It has a padded laptop sleeve for whenever I'm working on the go, and the trolley sleeve in the back makes it perfect for throwing onto my carry-on so I can go straight from work to the tarmac.

2. This Everyday Tote From Fossil Can Become Your Go-To Rachel Tote $198 | Fossil Though I have an older version of this tote, everything I love about mine has just been updated in this newer one. First off, I appreciate that this bag has a zipper so I can avoid any spillage accidents when I'm going through TSA, and the wide shape helps the bag sit comfortably on my shoulder. There are a few small interior pockets to help keep me organized, and it's super versatile so I can use it year-round.

3. Get A Tote That's Big Enough For Spontaneous Overnighters The Everywhere Bag $195 | Away I've used my Everywhere Bag, well, just about everywhere. It's the perfect bag to bring abroad because I can keep my laptop in the padded sleeve for a work meeting in the morning, and keep a change of clothes for the pool tucked inside too. The bag is water-resistant so it can be used in any travel situation, and has so much room for you to store all your necessities (and then some).

4. This Staple Tote Comes In Four Different Sizes Signature Tote $245 | Dagne Dover Everyone needs a staple tote bag in their life, and this one from Dagne Dover just might be it. It comes in four different sizes so you can pick the one that best suits your travel needs, and it's made of a coated canvas for a casual, but stylish, look. Regardless of what size you purchase, this bag is guaranteed to become your go-to for every trip.

5. You Can't Go Wrong With A Classic Sophisticated Tote The Day Market Tote $175 | Everlane This tote is the perfect everyday bag that you can bring to the beach, to a night out, or exploring a new city. It comes in a ton of neutral colors to match your casual vibes, and the gorgeous Italian leather makes every outfit look beyond chic. (Plus, if Meghan Markle rocked it, then I'm totally on board.)

6. This Convertible Tote Can Become A Crossbody Or Shoulder Bag Within Seconds The Medium Transport Tote $158 | Madewell I love that this tote from Madewell has all the bells and whistles to make it perfect for the traveler who's on the go with places to be. It's perfect for when you need to carry your iPad and a few essentials. The distressed leather gives it a beautifully worn-in vintage look that works so well with pretty much any vibe.