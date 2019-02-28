The Best Travel Backpacks For 2019 That You Need To Bring With You On Your Adventures
When you're traveling, you want your clothes to be a combination of beautifully stylish and functionally practical. You want all of your travel Instagram pics to look amazing, but you don't want to feel uncomfortable in what you're wearing. This mentality also applies to your accessories and bags. You want your luggage and carry-ons to complement your outfits, but you never want to sacrifice quality of the bags for the sake of style. Backpacks are a great accessory to bring with you when you're traveling, so I've rounded up the best travel backpacks for 2019 that you should bring on your next adventure.
I like to think of myself as something of a travel bag aficionado. I always love learning more about different luggage, carry-ons, duffel bags, and backpacks that I can possibly bring with me on my travels. I'm on a plane at least every other week (if not more), so having quality bags that can take me from plane to street to meeting (then back on the plane) are an absolute necessity. I love finding bags that are durable and built for a lot of wear and tear, but still look stylish and make me feel confident.
Over the years, I've built up quite the luggage collection, but above all, I never get on a plane without a solid backpack. I think that backpacks are the greatest travel companion, because they're so versatile and functional. Here are all of my favorite backpacks to bring on my trips with me.
1This Backpack Is Waterproof And Can Convert Into A Shoulder Bag
Studio 2 Medium
$350
Caraa
I have tried out countless backpacks in all of my travels, and by far, this is the best one I have come across. It looks small on the outside, but you can actually fit a ton of stuff inside of it. It's the perfect travel companion for a number of reasons. It's water-resistant on the outside, and waterproof on the inside, so you don't have to worry about the weather or accidentally spilling your water bottle inside. It also has a ton of different pockets so you can keep your money, passport, and other important travel necessities organized in separate places. It can also convert from a backpack to a shoulder bag for ease of carrying, if you need it to. I truly cannot recommend this bag enough — it comes on all of my travels with me.
2Keep It Stylish And Sleek With This Laptop Backpack
Kaya Laptop Backpack
$89
Calpak
If you're going on a business trip and need a bag that's both chic and functional, this is the perfect backpack for you. It has a really padded laptop compartment that's separate from the main compartment, so that your computer can be totally protected. It also has a little sleeve on the back so that you can attach the backpack to your roller bag and don't have to worry about carrying it on your shoulders while you're traveling. I also love that it has a decent amount of space inside the main pocket, but not so much that you're tempted to overpack. This is my go-to backpack when I'm trying to limit how much I carry onto a plane with me. Plus, it looks super fashionable, so you can walk into your business meeting with a backpack on and still look professional.
3Try This One Out For A Reliable Go-To Backpack
Heritage Backpack
$59.99
Herschel
Herschel is known for making easy, everyday, inexpensive backpacks that can hold all of your essentials and still look effortlessly cool. The Heritage backpack is arguably their most recognizable bag — and for good reason. It's small enough for you to use when you're wandering through the streets of a new city, but big enough to carry everything you might need (including a 15-inch laptop). Plus, it comes in 36 colors, so you can really find the perfect match to fit your style.
4Sometimes, A Cute Little Backpack Is All You Need
Megan Mini Backpack
$168
Fossil
You might be the kind of person who likes to travel light, so all you need is a simple backpack. (If you are, I seriously commend you, because that's impossible for me.) This mini backpack from Fossil is the perfect bag for the person who really only packs the essentials. It's big enough to hold a cell phone, wallet, keys, passport, and maybe a small bottle of water. If that's all you need with you, then this is definitely the perfect travel companion for you. It also has a hidden back pocket so you can store your important things in there. It's an adorable bag that'll ensure that you don't bring anything you don't need while you're walking around.
5If You're Heading To A Large Arena, You Might Need A Clear Backpack
Charlene Backpack
$44
$24
Urban Outfitters
You might be traveling to an event that requires visitors to use clear bags. If that's the case, you should definitely consider bringing this backpack with you. The clear plastic ensures that your bag is waterproof, and it's actually a pretty big bag so it can fit everything you need inside. It has a front pocket to make your essentials easily accessible, and the main pocket is big enough for your laptop, a pair of shoes, a change of clothes, or lots of water bottles.