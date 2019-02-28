When you're traveling, you want your clothes to be a combination of beautifully stylish and functionally practical. You want all of your travel Instagram pics to look amazing, but you don't want to feel uncomfortable in what you're wearing. This mentality also applies to your accessories and bags. You want your luggage and carry-ons to complement your outfits, but you never want to sacrifice quality of the bags for the sake of style. Backpacks are a great accessory to bring with you when you're traveling, so I've rounded up the best travel backpacks for 2019 that you should bring on your next adventure.

I like to think of myself as something of a travel bag aficionado. I always love learning more about different luggage, carry-ons, duffel bags, and backpacks that I can possibly bring with me on my travels. I'm on a plane at least every other week (if not more), so having quality bags that can take me from plane to street to meeting (then back on the plane) are an absolute necessity. I love finding bags that are durable and built for a lot of wear and tear, but still look stylish and make me feel confident.

Over the years, I've built up quite the luggage collection, but above all, I never get on a plane without a solid backpack. I think that backpacks are the greatest travel companion, because they're so versatile and functional. Here are all of my favorite backpacks to bring on my trips with me.