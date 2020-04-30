Mother's Day is right around the corner, and while you might be unable to spend time with mom in person on Sunday, May 10, you can still make her feel special on the big day. But with health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, you'll want to have peace of mind that the mother figure in your life receives a delivery that is safe. Here are seven brands with contactless delivery for Mother's Day, so you can safely give your mom a special day.

Many retailers are making delivery easy for customers this Mother's Day in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. As of April 29, many U.S. states are still operating under stay-at-home orders, which means you may not be able to spend Mother's Day with your mom, aunt, or grandmother, IRL, but you can still connect by letting them know you care. To comply with social distancing measures, many brands are offering contactless delivery, so you can surprise your mom with a thoughtful gift.

Contactless delivery means that your order will arrive at your mom's doorstep with no person-to-person contact required. This means some deliveries that would normally require a signature, like floral arrangements, can be dropped off at the door without any extra steps. Since many brands are experiencing shipping delays, it's best to check the deadline for Mother's Day order placement to ensure your package will be delivered in time. These brands can help share the love on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10.

1. 1-800-Flowers

While floral deliveries typically include some sort of contact with the delivery person, 1-800-Flowers is offering contactless deliveries nationwide, which means the driver will knock on the door or ring doorbell to signal their arrival, and leave the arrangement at the door unattended. They have an assortment of floral arrangements and gift sets available, and they are offering a flexible delivery option from May 6 through May 10.

2. Harry & David

Owned by 1-800-Flowers, Harry & David will operated under the same contactless delivery guidelines, but there may need to be confirmation from the recipient that they're home if the package is perishable. This can still be done while following social distancing guidelines, with no person-to-person contact necessary.

3. Shari's Berries

Shari's Berries, which is also owned by 1-800-Flowers, will follow the same contactless delivery protocols.

4. Bed, Bath, & Beyond

If you're looking for a variety of home and spa gifts to send to your mom for Mother's Day, according to a rep, Bed, Bed, & Beyond is offering contactless delivery. Place your order by Thursday, April 30 to ensure arrival by May 10 if you're using standard shipping.

5. Lovepop cards

Lovepop is selling its special cards for Mother's Day, as well as some paper bouquets. In response to social distancing guidelines, you'll get contactless shipping via FedEx and USPS, which both have implemented social distancing measures in their deliveries. Lovepop recommends placing an Expedited Shipping order to ensure delivery by Sunday, May 10.

6. Apple

Apple is offering contact-free delivery for online orders and is continuing its fast and free shipping. When it arrives, the driver may ask for a confirmation of receipt from a distance, instead of a signature, or if it's a lower priced item, they will leave the shipment directly at the door.

7. Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers is offering shipping to 48 states and deliveries are contactless via the FedEx signature release COVID response.

Local Delivery Options

Whether you're ordering out for dinner or sending mom a bouquet, it's important to help your neighborhood spots by trying to shop local first. You can easily check if spots near you are using contactless delivery by looking at their website or calling them up. Plus, when you shop local, you might have a better chance of getting that last-minute order fulfilled in time for the big day. Here are a few examples of spots across the United States implementing contactless delivery:

PlantShed in NYC

This New York City florist is selling Mother's Day bouquets with touch-free delivery in NYC and Bergen County, New Jersey. The drivers simply contact when a delivery has arrived, leaving the product safely at the door.

House of Lilac in Florida

House of Lilac florists are based in Miami, Florida, and they are offering contactless pickup and deliveries for Mother's Day in Miami-Dade county. The brand also ships dried floral arrangements nationwide.

Polk Street Florist in San Francisco

Delivering to the San Francisco proper area in California, Polk Street Florist has switched to no-contact delivery for its Mother's Day bouquets.

La Petite Flower Shop in Los Angeles

LA-based florist La Petite Flower Shop is conducting contactless deliveries in Los Angeles, California with a variety of Mother's Day bouquets available.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.