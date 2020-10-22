You can't wait to share an exciting, new chapter in your love story with your crew, so it's time you pop the question with these boo basket ideas for bridesmaids. Many brides-to-be are getting creative with how they ask their friends to join their bride squad. A basket filled with personalized goodies is a super fun and festive way to do exactly that.

The first step in putting together your bridesmaid boo baskets is coming up with a unique theme. It should be something that fits your wedding vibes like a "getaway" basket for a destination wedding or something "happily ever after" for a Disney lover. These are just seven bridesmaid boo basket ideas you can choose from, but you can always tweak them to make them more specific to you.

Once you've got the theme picked out, the assembling can begin. Treat your bridesmaids to fun candles, emergency lip gloss, and mini bottles of wine to celebrate the exciting news. Don't forget a personal note to ask the big question, and you're all set. They'll be so happy with their boo baskets that they'll say "yes" as quickly as you did to your SO.

3. The "Wedding Day Survival Kit" Basket Mixed Pack $96 | Usual See on Usual Make sure your bridesmaids have everything they need for the big day with a survival kit boo basket. Get them a cute tumbler for coffee ($11, etsy.com) while getting ready, emergency lip gloss ($15, geenie.world), and some hair ties ($2, etsy.com) that will do the asking for you in a punny way. Be sure to include an Insta-worthy bottle of wine ($96 for a 12-pack, usualwines.com). With this mixed pack, you can give them each a set or split them up amongst the crew.