It's been almost 20 years since the release of one of the greatest comedies of all time: Legally Blonde. It feels like just yesterday Elle Woods was crushing it at Harvard Law with her bright pink outfits, orange iBook, and sweet Bruiser by her side. That's probably because you're still quoting the movie with your BFFs on the reg, which is why you'll need some Legally Blonde-inspired boo basket ideas this Halloween season.

With the Legally Blonde cast reuniting virtually for the 20th anniversary of production and the announcement of a Legally Blonde 3 release date, a Legally Blonde surprise for your BFF makes perfect sense. If you're thinking pink like Elle's enviable wardrobe, put together a basket that's filled with a pink candle, pink fuzzy pens, and pink sunnies for days lounging in the sunshine on the lawn. You can even treat your friend to a basket filled with essentials for a Paulette-inspired manicure.

Once you have a theme in mind, arranging everything together will be seamless. ("What, like it's hard?") To help start you off on the right foot, refer to these five Legally Blonde ideas for inspo that will totally make your friend's day.

