If you're a true Harry Potter fan, you might find yourself whipping up butterbeer and rewatching the iconic series every October. Who wouldn't want to spend the spooky season feeling like they're chillin' with Harry and the crew in the Wizarding World? Spread the magic to your fellow wizards with some Harry Potter-inspired boo basket ideas that'll make this time of year extra special.

Think of yourself like the Sorting Hat, and it's your job to figure out which friend should get which of these eight Harry Potter boo basket ideas. Of course, you can always go with a basket inspired by their chosen Hogwarts house. A studious Ravenclaw student might expect to find a cool journal, whereas a Slytherin might prefer a fierce snake ring. A loyal Hufflepuff might consider an adorable succulent to be the perfect gift, and a brave Gryffindor may love new athleisure for Quidditch practice.

You don't need to stick to only Hogwarts Houses, either. If your friend is more of a foodie, treat them to a basket full of goodies from Honeydukes like chocolate frogs and jelly beans. Put together a Hogwarts school supplies basket with a wand and journal for someone who just received their acceptance letter. With so many books, movies, and spinoff series in the Wizarding World, the possibilities are endless. All that's left is finding the right owl to deliver them.

