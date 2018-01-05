7 Best Waffle Places Across The Country To Try If You Love Them As Much As Eleven

I'm not sure it's possible for someone to love waffles as much as Eleven from Stranger Things does, and it's really not difficult to see why she's obsessed with them. They are fluffy, buttermilk goodness with tiny pockets meant simply to be filled with sugary syrup. Basically, it's dessert for breakfast. There's a reason why you say, "Leggo my Eggo," because you literally don't want to share. If you happen to love waffles just as much Eleven from Stranger Things, there are some of the best waffle places across the country that you need to hit up.

You only need one reason to travel, and why can't that reason be to try some delicious waffles? You go to Hawaii to see the beach, and New York to see the Empire State Building. So, you can definitely visit these seven places just for the waffles. I bet you if there was a great waffle place in the Upside Down, we would all be journeying with Eleven to eat there. Nothing could stop a true waffle lover from trying some of the most delicious ones the country has to offer. Sometimes it's about the toppings, the spreads, the venue, and sometimes, it's just about the waffle itself. Either way, not even a demogorgon should stop you from trying out these different waffle places.

1 Walker Bros. In Chicago, IL This pancake house is so famous, it even received a shoutout in Mean Girls. Walker Bros. Pancake House is a staple to those who reside in the suburbs of Chicago. Their pancakes are absolutely delicious, but you really can't hit up this place without trying their waffles as well. Walker Bros. offers a crisp bacon waffle that will honestly change your life. Waffles and bacon? Yes, please!

2 Dame's Chicken And Waffles In North Carolina If you love chicken and waffles, then you will absolutely fall head over heels for Dame's Chicken and Waffles. The list of "world famous" waffles you can choose as the bed for your fried chicken highlights classic, sweet potato, and gingerbread. The best part about Dame's is the "shmear" (sweet crème butter) you can spread on top. Some of the options include: chocolate-hazelnut, maple-pecan, vanilla-almond, and orange-honeycomb. I seriously dream about Dame's on the regular, and would travel to North Carolina just for these waffles.

3 Wafels And Dinges In New York, NY New York City has food trucks galore, so you may have see a certain waffle truck pop up in your neighborhood. The Wafels and Dinges truck has perfect waffles that you can grab on the go. You can get an assortment of dinges — what they call toppings — to add to your dreamy waffles, like strawberries, bananas, and spekuloos spread. Spekuloos is a tasty cookie butter that you must add to your foodie bucket list, if you haven't already tried it. You can even treat yourself to a jar of spekuloos to take home, and put it on everything.

4 Mickey Waffles At Disneyland There's a reason these waffles are so famous. It's not just because they're cute AF, but they are also delicious AF. Mickey waffles are known all over for being the most perfect meal you could get at "The Happiest Place On Earth." If Eleven wasn't too busy dealing with whatever is happening in Hawkins, I'm sure she would be taking a trip to Disneyland as we speak to eat some Mickey waffles.

5 Metro Diner In Florida Eleven is both cute and a badass, so if you're looking for a waffle that is similar, the chicken and waffles at Metro Diner in Florida is a perfect combination of sweet and spicy. It comes with strawberry butter and is served with their signature sweet and spicy sauce. Sounds like a Stranger Things adventure all rolled up in one waffle.

6 Waffle Window In Portland, OR The Waffle Window in Oregon serves Liege-style sugar waffles. If you're looking for something truly out of this world like the Upside Down, you have to try these waffles. They offer some interesting creations, like the turkey thyme waffle that has turkey, Havarti, crispy onions, and cranberry thyme compote.