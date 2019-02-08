As someone with a passionate case of wanderlust, you're always looking for your next adventure. The bucket list of destinations continues to grow with each passing day, and you're itching to hop on a plane ASAP. However, coordinating everything with your friend group likely puts a major halt in the process. That's why you plan on taking a solo trip this year, and if you're looking for the perfect place, you might want to consider the best Airbnb rentals for solo travelers.

Honestly, I love traveling by myself. It allows me to go where I want, when I want, and go with my own flow. My first ever solo trip was a road trip across the country where I stopped in different cities along the way. In each new place, I was able to eat wherever I wanted, check out the quirky and fun tourist spots, and stop whenever there was an Instagrammable moment. It was vacation on my time, and I think everyone needs to experience that at least once.

Depending on whether you want a solo trip to relax and get away, or something more adventurous to step outside your comfort zone for a bit, Airbnb has rentals everywhere you're looking to go. Scrolling through this list, you might see something that needs to be added to your to-do list ASAP.

1 A Relaxing Beach House In Florida Is Always A Good Idea Airbnb If you're looking for a relaxing weekend away from your busy schedule, you should definitely consider heading to the shore. Rent a place near the beach, like this cute pastel-colored home in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Just imagine spending your days reading a book on the sand, with a glass of lemonade in hand. Now that sounds like paradise!

2 A Cool Airstream In Joshua Tree Will Give You Major Insta-Worthy Moments Airbnb If you want to experience the true beauty of Mother Nature firsthand, you may want to book a cool, perfectly cozy airstream in the desert. Just don't forget to pack your selfie stick for some major Instagram-worthy moments, because those sunsets will be downright stunning.

3 This Cozy Cabin Is Great For The Writer Who's In Need Of A Sweet Getaway Airbnb If you decide to travel in the winter, you might want to rent out a cozy space like this cabin in Colorado. This is the perfect getaway if you're a writer who's in need of some inspiration away from your daily routine. You can also relax in the hot tub at night!

4 A Manhattan Apartment Retreat Never Disappoints Airbnb If you've always wanted to visit New York City and live out your Gossip Girl dreams, you might want to rent out this cute studio apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Have solo adventures every single day as you explore Central Park, eat delicious cookies from Levain Bakery, and see a Broadway show.

5 This Mini Castle In Malibu Brings On All The Princess Vibes Airbnb If you want a truly unique Airbnb experience, treat yourself like royalty by staying in a mini "castle" in Malibu. Not only is this place something straight out of a fairy tale, but you'll also be super close to the surf and sand. You'll feel like Ariel, splitting your time between the ocean and a stunning castle.

6 You Can Actually Stay In This "Treesort" In North Carolina Airbnb In my opinion, the idea of staying in a tree house seems like a dreamy experience on Airbnb, and this solo trip may just be your chance to try it out. You'll love the "Miss Molly" treehouse in North Carolina. You'll be able to immerse yourself in the surrounding nature, and truly kick back and relax.