Have you ever dreamed of planning a romantic getaway with the love of your life? Well, Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and there's no better time for a sweet escape with bae. Whether you're a new couple or have been together for several years, travel is the ultimate way to bond. You'll be spending quality time together in a fun, new destination, which means you'll get the chance to know each other on another level. If you feel like you're ready for a baecation on a very dreamy calendar date, then check out the most romantic Airbnbs to book for Valentine's Day 2019, and get to planning.

You should express your love for the special people in your life on a daily basis, but Valentine's Day is a time to send a little extra love out into the world. Life can get extremely busy — we've all been there — so why not ditch your planner and celebrate Valentine's Day by taking a trip?

Valentine's Day falls on a Thursday this year, so it's the best time to take a day or two off for a long weekend escape. Book a beautiful Airbnb home to step outside of your hectic routines, and dedicate the entire weekend to the person you love most.

1 A Romantic Bungalow In Punta Cana Airbnb This bungalow in Punta Cana was made for lovers. It was created for two, so you'll have complete privacy with your boo. There's a personal pool on the property that overlooks a beautiful garden, so you'll really never want to leave. If you're up for the adventure, you can go horseback riding into the sunset nearby, too.

2 A Cozy Desert Cabin In Joshua Tree Airbnb This cozy desert cabin is perfect for the couple who wants to get away from it all. You'll be able to reconnect with nature and each other as you enjoy the serene surroundings of Joshua Tree. Put some of your favorite tunes on the record player, then end the night by roasting marshmallows under the starry sky. Sounds like a dream come true to me!

3 A Charming Austin Retreat Airbnb Retreat to this charming home with the love of your life. You'll wake up to glorious views of Wild Basin Preserve from your bright and airy suite. The home is located near Austin, so you'll get the best of both worlds. You can get out into the city by day, and enjoy the charms of the country by night.

4 A Beachside Condo In Playa Del Carmen Airbnb If you want to enjoy beachside views by the pool, then reserve this condo in Playa del Carmen. This is perfect for the couple that wants to kick back and relax all weekend long. Imagine starting the day with a stunning sunrise from the rooftop pool, and then walking hand-in-hand on the beach by sunset. Leave all your baggage behind, because all you need is your swimsuit and each other.

5 This Fairytale-Like Apartment In Paris Airbnb Paris is always a good idea, but especially on Valentine's Day. According to the Airbnb listing, this fairytale apartment is centrally located in Paris. It's perfect for the couple who dreams of exploring this incredibly romantic city together. You'll be surrounded by charming shops and restaurants, so you'll have easy access to the heart of the city. Let's just say, this is the perfect launchpad to celebrate the love that's in the air with your favorite person.