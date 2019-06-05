At this point, it's a pretty well-known fact that beach time presents the perfect opportunity to get some prime photo content. When you're in a relationship, beach pics are also a chance to remind your partner that you're the bomb dot com. That said, it's always important to remember the beach pics to send your partner this summer 2019 should be all about what makes you feel like your most confident self. Now, for those of you that may need a bit of inspiration, there are definitely some tried and true types of beach photos that will make your bae sweat.

One of the best parts about a beach photo op is that the lighting is always on point. And let's not forget about all of the stunning surroundings and natural beauty which make for an effortless backdrop. Even though it's easy to obsess over details like your bathing suit or body, the truth is that every body is a beach body. Letting your inner goddess shine is by far the most important element to taking a good pic. Naturally, your bae will love seeing you being your best self, and more importantly, it will make you feel good. So, here are some saucy beach pics that will definitely have you feelin' yourself.

1. The Sandy Surprise Giphy I'm sorry, but what is the point of taking pictures at the beach if you don't fully embrace the surroundings? Can sand be annoying and messy? Totally. But, it can also make for some fun photos. If you're feeling sensual then I'm sure a sandy bum shot would be very spicy. Or, if you're feeling in a silly mood, let your friends bury you and take some snaps that will certainly make bae laugh.

2. The Mermaid Giphy If you're having trouble deciding between a sandy pic or an emerging from the water pic, then the good news is that you can have the best of both worlds. Any pose will do, but letting your legs tease the water while your upper body is positioned on the wet sand won't disappoint.

3. The Sunset Silhouette Giphy When you find yourself at the beach in the evening, please do yourself a favor and capitalize on the epic backlighting. Silhouette photos tend to be a bit less showy, but they add a romantic drama that is totally epic.

4. The Shoreline Selfie Giphy Sometimes, simplicity is everything. Sending your partner a spontaneous selfie is never a bad idea. If they're a true bae, then just seeing your beautiful face will make them smile.

5. The Lowkey Lounge Giphy Carving out time to spend with your separate friend groups is great because it can give you the chance to miss each other. During these playdates, it can be fun to send a cute pic of yourself living your life. Your independence is not only important, but it can also be a major turn-on for your partner.

6. The Perfect Wave Giphy Waves are beautiful, and so are you. So, it only makes sense to combine the two for maximum effect. If you can be patient and catch a perfectly timed wave crashing in the background, then the payoff will be a stunning photo.