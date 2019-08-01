60 Clever Group Chat Names For WhatsApp, Because There's Some Tea To Spill

There are many ways you can stay connected to your friends throughout the day. At times, it can feel like you're hanging out when you're not even in the same city as each other. In between sending memes and funny video links, you're talking nonstop on WhatsApp. Your group chat is where you go to solidify weekend plans, and just pass the time when you're relaxing on the couch. If you're constantly talking to one group of friends, you need to make that chat official with some clever group chat names for WhatsApp.

I don't know about you, but choosing a fun group name is part of the fun of having a chat. It's one of the first things you need to do when you gather all your friends together to talk. It also helps organize the different chats going on, so you don't accidentally send the wrong meme to the wrong group and get a few huhs rather than LOLs. As necessary as a group chat name is, I understand how difficult it can be coming up with the right one.

There are several options out there, but you and your friends want something clever and funny. Don't continue with an unnamed group for another day, because these 60 group chat names are here for you to choose from. Send this list to your WhatsApp chat right now, and have a group vote on which one will be yours. Then, get right back to chatting non-stop all day, every day.

Shutterstock

1. Can't We Just Talk — Khalid, "Talk"

2. Wazzup

3. Watts Up

4. Can't App This

5. The Talk Lounge

6. Walky Talky

7. Non-Stop Pings

8. Adventures In Texting

9. Saturday Night Plans

10. Meme Queens

11. Doughnut Call List

12. Such A Gouda Crew

13. Just A Pizza Gossip

14. XOXO Gossip Girls

15. The Chatters

16. Really Grate Friends

17. Selfie Squad

18. Ketchup Krew

19. Snap Crackle Chat

20. The Real Housewives Of WhatsApp

21. Call Me, Beep Me, If You Wanna WhatsApp Me

22. WhatsApp With You

23. Number One Friendchip

24. The Talk-A-Lots

25. Open 24 Hours

26. No Name Squad

27. The Chamber Of Secrets

28. Taco To You All The Time

29. WhatsApp Your Life

30. Pho Real Friends

Shutterstock

31. Berry Good Friends

32. Pudding It Together

33. Brunch Bunch

34. Cherry Best Friends

35. WhatsApp-ly Ever After

36. A WhatsApp A Day

37. The Deets

38. Insert Group Chat Name Here

39. Pending Group Name

40. Members Only

41. Enter At Your Own Risk

42. Grapeful For Our Friendship

43. Lettuce Talk

44. Relish These Chats

45. Birds Of A Feather WhatsApp Together

46. WhatsApp All Day, Every Day

47. Meow Friends

48. The Chats Meow

49. 404! Group Name Does Not Exist

50. WiFi-nally Together

51. 50 Shades Of Slay

52. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

53. Cannot Espresso How Much You Bean To Me

54. We're All That And Dim Sum

55. The Squad's All Here

56. Caution: Spilled Tea

57. Really Gouda Friends

58. My Main Witches

59. Stop And Spill The Tea

60. Mermaid To Be BFFs