By the time you reach adulthood, there's a good chance you know whether you're more of an introvert or an extrovert. If you're an extrovert, then people are probably amazed by how easy it is for you to network for 12 straight hours without missing a beat. If you're an introvert, then things like networking are probably better described as the bane of your existence — but they're still a necessary part of life, regardless of your personality. People who are more reserved can't avoid socializing at all costs all the time, but there are ways for introverts to recharge on those particularly draining days, when it feels like all of your energy reserves have been totally and utterly depleted.

Of course, introversion doesn't imply a life of hermit status, nor is it a hard-and-fast binary scale that dictates how you "should" characterize yourself. In fact, most people exist in the middle of this spectrum, anyway. In truth, the best way to understand yourself in this context it is to think about where you get your energy from. If you feel totally energized when you're spending time in a group, then you probably lean more toward extroversion. On the flip side, if you feel like you need to find some alone time after a long weekend of brunches and bar crawls, then you probably lean toward introversion.

Keep in mind, there's no right or wrong here; it's all a matter of understanding who you really are, so you know how to take care of yourself, mind, body, and soul. For introverts everywhere, here are six things you can do tonight to recharge after a long day of socializing.

1 Enjoy Some Quiet Meditation Giphy According to Psychology Today, introversion is all about finding energy within, rather than from external sources — so what better way to find and nurture your internal energy than meditation? Taking five or 10 minutes to breathe deeply at the end of a long day might just do the trick to center and relax yourself when you feel totally drained.

2 Lean Into The Cliché And Take A Long, Soothing Bubble Bath Giphy Who says recharging can't be synonymous with treating yourself? Besides, let's be real: Taking a long, hot bubble bath is the perfect way for anyone to unwind, regardless of where you fall on the introvert-extrovert spectrum. But for introverts, specifically, a bubble bath is amazing for one specific reason: It ensures a little bit of quiet and alone time, no matter how many roommates or visitors you have in your apartment. I personally will take a book (or even my laptop — hello, Netflix) into the tub and enjoy a bath for as long as I like, pruney fingers be damned.

3 Cozy Up In Bed With A Good Book Giphy Recharging doesn't have to be an unproductive activity. You might even knock out 50 or 100 pages of your latest reading project while you take some time to return to center. According to Psychology Today, introversion is defined by a desire for occasional solitude and a preference for creative pursuits. With that in mind, you may want to use this time as an opportunity to dabble in a little creative writing, too, or even a vision board, if that's something you're into. Whatever you choose, it's all about relaxing and finding an outlet that allows you to express your emotions in a healthy way.

4 Meet A Close Friend For Dinner Giphy Introversion doesn't necessarily imply that the person doesn't like socializing. Moreover, not all socializing is the same: Getting dinner with a close friend is a totally different experience than socializing with a bunch of sort-of friends or acquaintances. If you're feeling totally wiped out at the end of the day, but you don't want to go straight home, consider getting dinner with someone you feel very close to, who knows you completely, so that you don't feel like you're putting up any sort of front when you're with them. You can even be honest about how you're feeling, and they can help you figure out what to do to feel like yourself again.

5 Go For A Head-Clearing Run Giphy Why not sweat out the exhaustion of the day? Going for a long run is an amazing solitary pursuit, and you can totally determine just how solitary it is by whether or not you play music while you jog. Besides, a quick boost of endorphins might be exactly what you need to feel centered and grounded after enduring a long day of social shenanigans. In fact, a study published in the journal Biological Psychology revealed that running can have the same effect as meditation on your mood.