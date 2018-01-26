6 Valentine's Day Shots For Your Party That'll Have Everyone Feeling The Love

That special day of the year is coming up, and I doubt I have to go jab your memory to remind you what it is. That's right — it's Valentine's Day, also known as Singles Awareness Day to some of us. But honestly, whether you have a special someone or a group of single friends to spend it with, there's no better time to throw a themed party. This year you can complete your bash with some delicious Valentine's Day shots.

The holiday is honestly so much more than celebrating the special someone in your life — it's also about showing every person who's close to you how much they mean to you. And, of course, that calls for a pretty epic celebration. It's an opportunity to go all out: paper hearts, bowls of pink candy, chocolate cupcakes, and lots of festive drinks.

Whether you're hosting a gig for all of your single ladies, a couples' party, or somewhat of a mix of both, there's a lot of advice out there for getting the celebration just right. These six YouTube videos are the key to getting your party started on the right foot. Keep reading for the perfect one for your gang.

1 These Will Bring The Spice To Your Party Tipsy Bartender on YouTube In my personal opinion, if Valentine's day were a flavor, it would hands down be cinnamon Red Hots. Along with chocolate-everything, cinnamon and red-flavored spice (It's a thing, OK?), is the staple of the holiday. Whether you love it or love to hate on it, you seriously have to agree with me on this one. These Fireball-infused shots have just the right kick to add a ton of fun to your party.

2 These Heart-Shaped Jell-O Shots Will Spread The Love Tipsy Bartender on YouTube These cherry-flavored shots are a lot simpler to make than they look. To make them, you'll need Jell-O packets, sugar, maraschino cherries, cherry vodka, and coconut milk. The two-tone of the Jell-O shots makes it look particularly festive. It's the perfect take on the cherry sour candy we all know and love. Don't forget to snap a few pics for the 'Gram! Your followers will fall head over heels for these gems.

3 You Can't Have Valentine's Day Without Something Sweet Like This Recipe Cook on YouTube This adorable little shot glass of Jell-O dessert is the perfect combination that all of your guests will enjoy. With just gelatin, vodka, water, and whipped cream, this recipe is easy enough that you can make it in just a few minutes. It does need to be refrigerated for four hours, though, so leave yourself some prep time before all of your party guests arrive.

4 Just A Little Something To Brighten Up Your Party Spirits Crouton Crackerjacks on YouTube We all already know these Jell-O shots are going to be such a hit at your party, because you literally cannot go wrong when you're making shots out of strawberries. Your guests will want to snap some pics, so pay extra attention to your presentation. Find a pretty platter, and watch them disappear within minutes.

5 Did Someone Say Chocolate? Randa Derkson on YouTube These baby pink, white, and marbled chocolate shot glasses are the perfect sweet treats. Alcohol and chocolate have to be Valentine's Day staples at any party that's done right. If you already have a shot glass mold at home, you're already almost done with this recipe. Pour your favorite flavor of Jell-O inside mixed with some vanilla-flavored vodka, and the sweet treat is complete.