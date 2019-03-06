Spring break is for the squad. It's one of the best times of the year for college students to recharge, and it's also the perfect opportunity to bond with your favorite people. You might not have the chance to share a room or apartment with your best friends once you graduate, so it's important to cherish every single moment with them at this stage of your life. And if you're in the process of planning a sunshine-filled trip together, there will be certain things you learn about your friends on spring break that you likely haven't noticed before.

Whether you plan on lounging on the beach with music and fruit smoothies, or going on a glamping trip in the mountains, there's no better time than spring break to focus on your friendship. You'll be able to learn more about each other with each day, and laugh until the sun comes up.

There are endless opportunities to get to know each other on a different level outside of your traditional routine. Long road trips, plane rides, and hotel nights give you the chance to catch up with your main crew. Let's just say, these memories will last forever, and you're sure to learn so much about each other during this spring break getaway.

1 The Friend Who's Organized AF And Plans Out The Entire Trip Without A Hitch GIC/Stocksy This spring break, one friend will show up with spreadsheets and a full itinerary for each day. They did all of the pre-departure research, and they'll know interesting random facts about the destination once you arrive. You'll quickly discover that you can always count on this person in the crew to organize future trips, because they planned this one without a hitch from start to finish. Now that deserves a round of applause!

2 The Friend Who Reveals Their More Spontaneous Side HEX./Stocksy Some friends are just down for the adventure — and you may not see this side of them before spring break. This friend will be quick to sign up for that jet-ski ride or parasailing over the ocean. They'll be game to chase those thrills, and easily persuade you to join them for every excursions. Let's just say, there will never be a dull moment with this friend on spring break.

3 The Friend Who Knows All Of The Trendy Spots Jacob Lund/Fotolia This friend did their research prior to your departure, and knows about all of the Insta-worthy cafes that'll act as the perfect backdrops for your spring break photos. Somehow, they know about all of the hottest restaurants and lounges at your destination, too. Let's be real: Their choices will always warrant a "bravo" once you arrive.

4 The Friend Who Finds All Of The Deals Shikhar Bhattarai/Stocksy This friend will score all of the best deals, which makes them an invaluable resource for every trip and plan moving forward. Somehow, you'll lock down all of the free drinks and two for one specials during spring break. If there's a happy hour deal, this friend will know all about it. You'll save so much money with this person by your side. (Hallelujah to that!)

5 The Friend Who Has Pro Photo Skills Guille Faingold/Stocksy Did you even go on spring break if you don't have pictures to prove it? This friend with top-notch photo skills will make your Instagram feed pop. They know all of the best angles and times of day to pose for the ultimate beach pictures. They're willing to go to great lengths to make sure you have Insta-worthy photos throughout your trip, and isn't that part of what best friends are for?