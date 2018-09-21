There's no denying that your best friend is one of (if not the) most important person in your life. She's the first person you text in the morning, your go-to sidekick for every adventure, and the keeper of all your secrets. It can be difficult to find a true best friend, and luckily, you've found yours. Not only is she your favorite human to marathon Netflix and hit up the coolest wine bar with, but there are so many lessons you learn from your best friend in your 20s that makes her invaluable to you.

It's not like life is a classroom and your bestie is the teacher who gives you tips on how to conquer the world. Theses lessons are ones you discover together as you're navigating your first decade into adulthood. I'm sure you've heard over and over again that your 20s are an important time in your life — and it couldn't be more true.

When you're in your 20s, you're becoming more of the person you were meant to be. That means a lot of those life lessons you've heard thus far begin to actually make sense. Needless to say, some of these lessons might sound familiar to you, but it's not until your 20s when your best friend really shows you what they mean.

1 Having Someone Who's Always There For You Is Priceless Giphy You really can't put a price tag on the fact that your best friend is always there for you. Even when you text her at 2 a.m., she will be there to respond ASAP if she's not already by your side. No matter the situation, there's no hesitation before going to your BFF.

2 It's Better To Have One Best Friend Than Several Fair-Weather Friends Giphy This is the whole "quality over quantity" concept you've heard over and over again, but now it makes sense. A lot of friends will come and go in your 20s. You'll soon come to realize that having a super close small group of friends is so much better than having a large group of fair-weather friends. When it comes down to it, you really only need your bestie.

3 You Don't Always Have To Be Doing Something To Have Fun Giphy The FOMO can be all too real when everyone's out at a bar Friday night and you're chilling at home. Though, when it comes to your BFF, you don't need to be doing anything with her in order to have a great time. Actually, the best nights with your bestie consist of cuddling up on the couch with some wine, and catching up.

4 Sometimes, You Just Need To Listen Giphy Being a good listener is a skill you work on a lot with your BFF throughout your 20s. Sometimes, she doesn't need you to talk at all. Instead, all she wants is someone to hear her vent out every frustration.

5 Every Topic Of Conversation Is On The Table nikodash/Fotolia You should feel so comfortable with your best friend that you can talk about absolutely anything. If you're going through a rough time with your family or job, you don't hesitate for a second to confide in your BFF.

6 Being Honest Is Key Giphy You are ultra honest with your BFF and never lie to her. You'll forever tell her the small things, like when she has spinach in her teeth, and the big things like when she's dating a jerk who doesn't deserve her. Some things may be a little more difficult to put into words, but she'll always appreciate the honest truth.

7 Don't Compare Your Friendship With Other Friendships Giphy It's a fact that every friendship is unique. Even though you know that, you may still find yourself comparing yours to others'. That could be on TV, in movies, or in real life. What you learn from your bestie is that even though you're not like Cristina and Meredith from Grey's Anatomy, or Blair and Serena from Gossip Girl, your best friendship is just as magical and worthy of a TV show.

8 Put Your Ego Aside And Apologize Giphy Apologizing is always hard. No one ever wants to admit they were wrong, but sometimes, you just have to put your ego aside and do it. Your best friend is the only person you'll want to apologize to, because you can't stand fighting with her.

9 Even If You Can't See Each Other All The Time, You Text Every Day Giphy Nowadays, texting is everything. You don't know how people maintained friendships before cellphones, because you text your BFF all the time. Even if you can't hang with her, you're at least sending Gifs back and forth on the regular. You understand that time and distance doesn't matter. She's always there with an emoji waiting.