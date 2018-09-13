6 'The Hills' Group Costume Ideas That Will Bring You Back To The Beginning

Iconic reality show The Hills is about to come back into MTV fans' lives courtesy of its upcoming reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings. The new version will focus on some of the original main cast members (Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have unfortunately opted out) as they go about their now 30-something lives in the Los Angeles area. On the heels of this news, it's hard not to feel extra nostalgic about the beloved Laguna Beach spinoff. Want to channel your inner LC? These The Hills group costume ideas are the perfect way to celebrate Halloween, mid-aughts Hollywood style.

"I want to forgive you and I want to forget you," Lauren Conrad famously told former bestie Heidi Montag back on The Hills in 2007. Their friendship may be dunzo, but I personally never want to forget the style moments the show blessed audiences with. Balenciaga motorcycle bags, headbands, belted minis, ripped skinny jeans — these are all relics of the time period and the show that made Speidi a household name. If you and your friends are looking for a killer Halloween costume concept that harkens back to that epic era, throwing it back to The Hills cast of yesteryear is sure to stand out. Here's how to achieve the sartorial essences of the show's key players.

1. Lauren "LC" Conrad

Boho Headbands for Women, $12.99, Amazon

Faux Pearl Necklace and earring set By Millennium Design, $8.99, Amazon

Hannah Wig by Blush, $31.95, Amazon

If you don't wear a handband, then why are you even bothering? The headwear accessory is a must if you're going for LC's signature preppy-meets-glam thing. She also has a history of wearing pearls, a side-swept bang, and tank tops. If you really want to go all out, paint a single mascara tear down your face. Superfans will know.

2. Heidi Montag

Aivtalk Women's Velour Hoodie+Pant Tracksuit, From $13.99, Amazon

Cool2day Western Stylish Long Natural Wave Synthetic Hair Cosplay Wig, $12.99, Amazon

Heidi is a little harder to nail down. Her fashion sense started off relatively conservative on The Hills and has evolved into taking a glitzier tone over the years. When in doubt, a velour tracksuit, oversized tote, and bleach blonde hair should take everyone back to the 2000s.

3. Spencer Pratt

KISSPAT Unpolished Raw Amethyst Stone Pendant Necklace, $13.99, Amazon

You can't have Heidi without her Spencer. Pratt's style is a tad more recognizable than his other half's, and he's gone from button-downs to tie-dye since the show wrapped. If you're going for his Hills days, a polo shirt under a sweater works best. Add a funky necklace and shades while you're at it. Do not forget the crystals.

4. Audrina Patridge

Bozzolo Women's Junior & Plus Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Lace Trim Tunic Tank Top, From $4.74, Amazon

oodji Ultra Women's Faux Leather Jacket with Stand Collar, $33.40, Amazon

Audrina has slightly edgier taste and she does not seem to be a fan of color. A skin-bearing black tank, torn jeans, and a leather jacket should work here.

5. Justin Bobby

Top Level Beanie for Women and Men, $7.99, Amazon

Topcosplay Mens Wig Black Short, $19.99, Amazon

Speaking of leather jackets... it's time for Justin Bobby. "Homeboy wore cowboy boots to the beach" and you can follow his lead. Long-ish hair and a some sort of a headwear is integral to creating his most memorable look.

6. Whitney Port

Normcorer Women’s Waist Cinch Belt, $15.98, Amazon

MelodySusie Cosplay Blonde Curly Wig, $16.88, Amazon

Whitney Port has great style. She really embodies the effortless California girl, but she also has a uniquely sophisticated thing goin' on. She's not quite as easy to pin down considering she's more eclectic, but I'm all for recreating this enormous belt over a boho babydoll dress situation. A wig is essential with Whitney, or else people might confuse you for basically anyone who followed trends between 2004 and 2010.