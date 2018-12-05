6 Sporty Date Ideas That Will Get Your Blood Pumping & Endorphins Flowing

If you're craving a break from the standard dinner-and-a-movie date routine, getting active can be a fun way to spend some quality time with a new (or not so new) boo. Don't get me wrong, I'm definitely not here to rain on anyone's dating parade — more traditional dates are great, which is probably why we tend to repeat them so often. That said, sporty date ideas present the perfect opportunity to get to know your bae on a deeper level in a less formal setting. Plus, in addition to being good for your general health, studies show being active can also have a positive impact on your sex life.

According to Psychology Today, exercise can lead to a similar hormone release as the one released during sex. So, even if breaking a sweat doesn't sound super appealing to you, getting physical together (outside of the boudoir) can still be a nice change of pace that leaves you both feeling pumped. If you're still not convinced, hold the phone. Research out of UC Berkley found that the scent of a compound found in male sweat, androstadienone, was linked to increased arousal in some women. Sound too good to be true? Put it to the test on one of these fun date ideas.

1 Rock Climbing Giphy I'm not going to lie to you: From my experience, rock climbing isn't quite as easy as it looks — but it's definitely a good time. For anyone who's not afraid of a challenge, or just wants an excuse to show off their sexy AF upper-body strength, this date is the perfect one for you.

2 Ice Skating Giphy If you're looking for a romantic excuse to leave the couch in the winter, an evening on the rink is a solid choice. Chances are there's going to be some slipping and sliding involved, but don't worry, losing your balance is A-OK. IMO, that's actually the perfect excuse to hold hands, no?

3 Mini Golfing Giphy Going on a sporty date doesn't mean you have to do something high-intensity. Mini golf is both an active and chill date idea for those times when you want to mix things up without pushing yourselves too hard. To amp up the flirty vibes, decide on a "special prize" for the winner before you start.

4 Hiking Giphy All of the outdoorsy folk, I see you! Trying out a new hiking trail with your partner is pretty much guaranteed to offer some invigorating one-on-one time. And if you want to go the extra mile, consider packing a picnic — a nice reward to enjoy together after a job well done.

5 Dancing Giphy If droppin' it in the club is one of your favorite pastimes, signing up for a dance class together is a great way to turn your usual go-to into a sensual and fiery evening. For a bold twist, grab a drink after and go somewhere with a dance floor so you can try out your new moves.