6 Spontaneous Trips I Will Never Regret Taking In My 20s

Life is short, so why look back with regret? Your 20s is an iconic decade that'll inevitably fly by, so it's important to live it up. This is a time for experimentation and exploration. It's a time for you to enjoy the freedom, and to be spontaneous before you get bogged down by all of life's responsibilities. From personal experience, I can tell you that travel is one of the best ways to indulge in the carefree vibes that come with your 20s. There are a few spontaneous trips I will never regret taking, that you should consider adding to your bucket list as well.

I've always aimed to make the most out of my 20s. I understand that this is an opportunity to focus on myself and make my dreams a reality. I always dreamed of seeing the world, so that's exactly what I set out to do once I graduated college.

After saving up a big chunk of money, I pursued my dream of traveling the world on a whim. I quit my job, which afforded me the time to go wherever I wanted, when I wanted. I could spend two weeks in Mexico and then jaunt over to Belize if the opportunity arose, because why not? As a result, this spontaneity spread to all areas of my life, and it's such a liberating feeling.

Rio De Janiero was at the top of my bucket list for years, so it felt completely surreal when I finally arrived in the city. I stood atop famous landmarks, including Sugarloaf Mountain and Christ The Redeemer, which is one of the new Seven Wonders of the World. It felt incredible to sip Caipirinha cocktails from my hotel pool, which overlooked the iconic Copacabana Beach.

Mexico City is a dream come true for history, architecture, and art lovers. There are a ton of museums in Mexico city, so you'll always have something to do — rain or shine. I took a photography course which allowed me to see the city in a totally different light. Whether you chow down at street stalls or roam the markets, you can't forget to explore the authentic Mexican food. Head to Mexico City during Dia De Los Muertos to see the city come alive as they celebrate and honor their ancestors.

Paris is always a good idea, so I love to return every year. There's something so magical about this city that can hardly be put into words. I personally enjoy strolling through the artistic Montmartre neighborhood, which is what I always envisioned Paris to be. I must admit, there's nothing like having a picnic under the Eiffel Tower as it twinkles in the night sky.

Head to the infamous Machu Picchu. You can either take a train to this sacred site or join a multi-day trek. When you're not admiring the ancient sites, you can spend time exploring the cobblestone streets of Cusco. Hit up some markets or enjoy some delicious Peruvian cuisine.

Marrakech, Morocco was made for the senses. As soon as I arrived in this city with my travel group, I fell in love. I drank way too much Moroccan mint tea and spent hours exploring the Medinas, or Moroccan markets. This is the perfect place for the traveler who wants to completely immerse herself in another culture.