6 Screenshots Of Romantic Texts That'll Make Your Heart Melt

Summer is here, which means the ice cream is melting out of the cone (I mean, I don't personally let an ice cream live longer than five seconds in the wild, but I've heard ice cream can melt). However, sugary delights aren't the only thing melting this season — your heart might be, too. And just to make sure of that, I collected screenshots of romantic texts that are more adorable than a baby panda. After all, Hollywood isn't churning out rom-coms the way they used to, so people in need of their romantic fix are looking elsewhere.

I'm a huge sucker for any type of romantic content. In fact, I prefer Valentine's Day when I'm single because I don't have to worry about celebrating with a partner — I can just watch Kate Hudson movies with my girlfriends (plus, they all clean up after themselves — I happen to date men). If you're anything like me, you also love to see the type of text that makes you say, "awww" loudly, even when no one's around. And — fear not — I have found these texts for you.

Read on to find six screenshots of romantic texts that will make your heart melt.

1. The Changed Man Anonymous — Lilian, 27 With a vocabulary like that, who could disavow them!

2. The History Buff Anonymous — Trina, 23 As I've always said, the freemium relationship model is ricky.

3. The Charmer Anonymous — Alex, 23 What an amazing use of text reactions.

4. Meeting The Friends Anonymous — Hannah, 25 Nerves are adorable!

5. Great Appreciation Anonymous — Kelsey, 23 It's so lovely to be valued not only for what you do for the other person, but also for what you do for the world.