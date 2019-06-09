The countdown is finally over. Graduation season is coming to a close, students are going home for the break, and those who no longer have June to August off (ugh, TBT!) are putting the final touches on their summer weekend plans. Whether you and bae are going to be apart for the next three months or you're interning in the same city, these punny summer texts to send your partner are bound to put a smile on their face.

"Texting is one of the best ways of keeping a relationship interesting — you can use it to tease, tempt, and flirt," dating coach and relationship expert James Preece previously told Elite Daily. You can start a sexting session with your partner while you're both stuck at work even though you'd much rather be soaking up the sun together outside, or let them know they're on your mind and that you can't wait to reunite. Whatever your romantic situation, you may want to jot down some of these punny texts to send your bae, just because.

1. Water you doing later? Come over, and let's get wet.

2. I feel pretty shore this is going to be our best summer yet.

3. You're a little sun of a beach sometimes, but I love you anyway.

4. Hey baby, long time no sea.

5. Let's seas this gorgeous day and go to the beach.

6. Come one, let's tropic like it's hot.

7. We mermaid for each other.

8. Sun's out, baby girl, get those buns out.

9. My love for you is in-tents.

10. I love you s'more every day.

11. You mer-make me happy.

12. I'm hot for you.

13. I'll stop the world and melt with you.

14. You're one in a melon.

15. Are you a campfire? Cause you are hot and I want s'more.

16. I’ve been watching you kayak, and I’m totally in oar of you.

17. You make my heart slip 'n slide.

18. You make my heart melt like an ice cream cone on a hot summer day, gorgeous.

19. I'll float your boat, if you let me.

20. Call me on my shellphone, I miss your voice.

21. They told me not to get tide down, too late. I'm all yours, baby.

22. Can't wait to see your popsicle later, sweet thing.

23. If you can't take the heat, get out of your clothes.

I don't know about you, but when I'm seeing someone, knowing I put a smile on their face or made them laugh is such a nice feeling. If you're like that too, sending your boo one of these punny texts will likely do just that. Whether they're LOLing because the text you chose is next-level cheesy, or it was so hot that they can't wait to get their hands on you, they'll appreciate it and take pleasure in knowing they were on your mind. So hit send, head outside, and take advantage of the sweet summer sun. It only lasts a few weeks after all.