6 New Year's Eve Sex Positions That Will Start 2018 Off With A Bang

New Year's Eve can be the highlight of your whole year. You, your friends, and that cute guy or girl have a legit excuse to party into the wee hours of the morning. When the festivities come to a close and it's time to get close to that cutie, why not try out a few of these New Year's Eve sex positions? If you're going to be hooking up on NYE anyway, you may as well commit to the theme.

When you think about it, New Year's Eve is already one of the sexiest holidays. Everyone dresses up in outfits that are way too revealing for how cold it is outside. Champagne is always on hand, and confetti is a staple. Kissing in public is not only acceptable; it's actually encouraged. Honestly, NYE is an entire night that's all about anticipation and building up to a release. You'd practically be doing an injustice to the holiday if you didn't celebrate by getting it on.

In the spirit of the new year, do it in style. Attempt positions you wouldn't normally try, perhaps with someone you wouldn't usually hook up with. Even if it doesn't work out, you'll have a whole year to live it down. Here are six sex positions to help you ring in the new year.

1. The Countdown

This first one is exactly what it sounds like. When you both get close to coming, count down together to a simultaneous orgasm. If you don't usually get there at the same time, make sure you're communicating throughout. If one person is close and the other isn't, you can slow down or speed up accordingly. After you're done, you can yell and cheer like you will at midnight.

2. The Ball Drop

If you're not familiar with tea-bagging, imagine you're brewing tea. You dunk a tea bag in and out of a mug of hot water, right? Now replace that tea bag with a guy's balls and the mug with your mouth, and yup, you've got it. This sex act definitely isn't for everyone, but if your New Year's resolution is to be more adventurous, then by all means go for it. YOLO, right?

3. New Year's Rockin' Eve

Before New Year's, you and your partner pre-record a sex tape. On New Year's Eve, get cozy and watch yourselves back for the first time. It makes for extremely hot foreplay, and the sex that comes after is guaranteed to be a way better experience than watching network television.

4. New Year's Eve (2011)

Try a threesome — or a foursome or more, while you're at it — inspired by the classic movie trope utilized in this film. As your lives become hopelessly intertwined over the course of the night, so do your limbs.

5. Your New Year's Resolution

For this one, you and your partner resolve to have romantic sex in the spooning position. Extra points are awarded if you quickly get tired and fall asleep instead, much like what will inevitably happen with the rest of your New Year's resolutions.

6. NYE Regrets

Don't have a steady partner this New Year's Eve? You can always give your ex a call and invite him or her over. Together, you two can embark on a sexual journey you will most definitely regret come Jan. 1.

If you want to start your new year off with a bang, these ideas will certainly make things interesting. Spice up your sex life as the ball drops, and the next 365 days will be far from boring.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!