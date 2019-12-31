With just a few hours left in 2019, you're likely putting the finishing touches on your New Year's Eve look — or, you're running around last-minute, looking for outfit ideas to pull together. Fear not! When I struggle to create an outfit, I always start from my feet and work my way up, so I've rounded up six shoes that are perfect for New Year's Eve festivities and can totally inspire your best NYE outfit yet. Whether you like a bold boot, a classic pump, or comfy kicks, I guarantee you'll see a shoe you like on this list.

1. The Embellished Boot

Let's start with a classic, the LBB! So much cooler than the LBD, the Little Black Boot is a great way to add some edge to an outfit you might typically pair with heels. The SB-Alina Boot in Black ($159, Betsey Johnson) is the total package, and it checks off everything on my NYE shoe wish list. The silhouette is on-trend — over-the-knee is over; boots that hit just under the knee are thriving — it has an appropriate amount of New Year's Eve sparkle via the rhinestone studding, and it looks more formal than your average black boot, thanks to the stiletto heel.

2. The Cinderella Sandal

What girl doesn't want to feel like a princess when she's all dressed up on New Year's Eve? The Gigi in Silver ($200, LMS) is a stunning vegan sandal with a silver strap and base and an otherwise translucent silhouette. Total Cinderella-in-2020 vibes, no? The flared heel is also a bit more comfortable than the average stiletto, so these babies will be perfect for dancing until the clock strikes midnight.

3. The Patterned Sneaker

I'll be honest, I almost put a glitter sneaker in this lineup, but then I decided 2020 will be the year we proclaim that we don't have to wear sparkles on New Year's Eve, so I went with a patterned pair instead. The CALI Black And White Zebra Print Chunky Trainers ($68, Topshop) are the epitome of a statement shoe, with chunky platform soles, a faux snake texture, and a fun zebra print. This is exactly the shoe to wear if your outfit is otherwise low-key, as it'll take things to the next level without making you pay the price of uncomfortable footwear.

4. The Holo Heels

If you are a heels gal, though, a d’Orsay style pump is the move. It's so glam! I especially love the Hypnotic Heel in Turquoise Snake ($70, originally $110, Steve Madden); the classic silhouette gets a major modern upgrade with the funky holo snakeskin pattern. Talk about a moment.

5. The Modern Mule

If you're a ~classy lady~ in need of a ~classy shoe~, look no further than the Sam Edelman Halo Mule ($72, originally $120, Nordstrom). I practically screamed when I saw these babies on sale, because they are, in fact, my dream New Year's Eve shoe. The embellished buckle, the metallic-dotted mesh fabric, the appropriate amount of top-of-foot cleavage — what more could I ask for?

6. The Metallic Flats

I hereby give you permission to leave work early and RUN to your local Zara to snag the Tied Metallic Shoes ($20, originally $30, Zara) before tonight's festivities. I totally understand not wanting to wear heels at midnight, and a metallic flat is the perfect combination of comfort and festive. The laces are particularly interesting, as you can choose to keep the cord wrapped around the ankle or extend it up the calf for a totally new take. Two shoes in one and on sale, too!