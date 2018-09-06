Being a celebrity gives you access to the crème de la crème of just about everything. Regardless of the occasion, famous peeps aren't afraid to drop some serious dough on the things that make their partners happy. And can you really blame them? Of course, it goes without saying that money shouldn't be the most important thing when it comes to successful relationships. But the truth is, people like giving and getting presents, no matter what they are. These lavish gifts celebs have given their partners run the gamut from ridiculously romantic to downright unbelievable.

The best part is, in the world of celebrities, you don't even have to be in a relationship with someone to justify treating them to something over-the-top. After all, how could we forget that time in 2012 when Tyler Perry gifted Oprah and her BFF Gayle King their own Bentleys? And what is one to do when a friend shows an interest in cycling? Well, if you're Courtney Cox and your BFF is Jennifer Aniston, then naturally, you show up at her place with a $12,000 Chanel bike. Here are five more outrageously indulgent things celebrities have gifted to their baes that will make your jaw drop.

1 A Live Orchestra Entertainment Tonight on YouTube Most mothers spend Mother's Day at brunch, but for Kim Kardashian, this special day included none other than a live orchestra. Kanye West has never been one to go the understated route, but this over-the-top treat for Mother's Day 2016 ushered in a new era of Kardashian decadence. Naturally, Kim took to social media to share this breathtaking wake-up call with the world.

2 A Winery Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Apparently, David Beckham knows exactly how to treat a lady. In 2008, Beckham gifted his wife Victoria Beckham an actual winery, which, according to The Telegraph, set him back a modest seven figures. Beckham allegedly made the grand gesture by presenting Posh Spice with a bottle of vino that had her name on it while the couple toured several wineries in Napa Valley, California. Juicy side note: Apparently Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Kate Beckinsale, Seal, and a bunch of other celebrities were wining and dining with them as well.

3 A Jet Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrating Father's Day for the first time is a pretty memorable occasion, especially if your name is Jay-Z. In 2012, to commemorate the occasion, Beyoncé reportedly gave her boo a private jet that allegedly cost a jaw-dropping $40million. The Bombardier Challenger 850 was fully tricked out with a living room, kitchen, and bedroom, in addition to two bathrooms.

4 Diamonds aviannejewelers on Instagram Getting a fancy piece of jewelry is always a nice gesture, particularly if it's a gorgeous necklace made of "28 carats of VVS diamonds." According to TMZ, this stunning piece of bling was reportedly gifted to Kylie Jenner for her 20th birthday by boyfriend Travis Scott. It's reportedly valued at $60,000.

5 The Ultimate Dinner & A Movie Date staplescenterla on Instagram It's no secret that Justin Bieber is currently engaged to model Hailey Baldwin. However, once upon a time, he and Selena Gomez seemed like they were destined to be together forever. At the tender age of 17 years old, Bieber allegedly rented the entire Staples Center stadium in Los Angeles so he and his then-bae could eat steaks and watch Titanic together. The best part is that he apparently got to use the arena for free, according to Staples Center management, as a thank you for selling out the venue a whopping three times.