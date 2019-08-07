Los Angeles is an Instagram haven. The more I explore, I feel like I continue to find amazing nooks and crannies of the city filled with picturesque spots that make for incredible content creation. The city is just so big, I think it's close to impossible to explore it all in a lifetime, much less a quick visit. That's why I've rounded up some of the most Instagrammable restaurants and shops in LA so you can be sure to add them to your itinerary, whether you live here or are just visiting.

My one-year anniversary living in LA is quickly approaching (Sept. 21 is the date.), and over the past 10 months, I've made it a mission to see as many of the city's landmarks as I possibly could. Of course, I made my way to the most iconic spots, like the Paul Smith pink wall and the LACMA's Urban Light exhibit, but I've also found some Instagrammable spots that are relatively new or, in my opinion, underrated. Obviously, there are way more spots I have to visit than the ones on this list (my current bucket list is already quite long), but I think these six are most definitely worth a mention.

If you're headed to LA for a trip soon, or already live here and want to find new spots to check out, these are some of my favorite Instagrammable restaurants and stores.

1. Alfred Tea Room, Beverly Grove As someone who doesn't drink coffee, I'm always thrilled when I find a cute spot that not only serves Instagrammable coffees and lattes, but also has options for diehard tea drinkers like me. I was on my way out of a meeting when I stumbled upon the Alfred Tea Room in Beverly Grove. Not only do they have a wide variety of coffee, tea, matcha, and even boba selections, but both the inside and outside of the store are super cute. Think pink tiled walls, ample outdoor seating, neon signs, and everything your content creating heart could ever desire. They even have a cute little bench under the words "I love you so matcha," which is perfect for a 'Gram with your SO, your bestie, or just you and your drink (because that love is totally real, too). For inspo, check out their Instagram location tag. Visit them at 705 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

2. Glossier LA, Melrose Place @kristincorpuz_ Any Glossier fan saw pictures of the beauty brand's LA store when it opened, and let me tell you — it is 100% worth the visit. The store allows you to try all of their products so you can swatch or patch test them before you decide to buy, which is always a huge plus. The store has cute sayings on the mirrors so you can take an adorable mirror selfie. (I'm partial to the ones that say "You look good" because who doesn't need that kind of self-affirmation every once in a while?) And of course, they have the "Glossier Canyon" room, which is a tiny room that mimics the oranges and purples of Antelope Canyon so you can get an epic pic for your feed. For inspo, check out their Instagram location tag. Visit them at 8407 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

3. Mama Shelter, Hollywood If you're looking for a place in Hollywood to hang with your whole crew, it really doesn't get any better than Mama Shelter. It's a hotel, but anyone is welcome to visit the restaurant and bar, which has two levels — one on the ground floor and a rooftop terrace. Both are great to hang out at, though I'm definitely partial to the rooftop. You can catch killer views of Hollywood, enjoy a deliciously Instagrammable brunch, or just hang with the crew for some happy hour drinks (if you're all of age) while catching the sunset. It's a great place to go after you've watched a concert or gone to an event in the Hollywood area, since it's in a pretty central spot. For inspo, check out their Instagram @mamashelterla. Visit them at 6500 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

4. Lip Lab By Bite Beauty, Larchmont Village @kristincorpuz_ For anyone who is seriously into makeup, I cannot recommend going to the Bite Beauty Lip Lab enough. Located in Larchmont Village, the storefront is small. But once you walk inside, it's like all of your wildest lipstick fantasies came to life in one amazingly heavenly place. The Lip Lab gives you the opportunity to create your own custom shade of lipstick. The whole experience — from the time you walk in to the time you check out — is pretty much made for Instagram stories, and of course, you're kind of obligated to take a selfie with your new shade on. The best part for me is that you get to name your shade, so you can feel like a true cosmetic creator. Pucker up! For inspo, check out their Instagram location tag. Visit them at 142 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

5. Sqirl LA, East Hollywood It's no secret that LA has an endless array of places to eat that accommodate dietary restrictions, and Sqirl is definitely a spot to visit if you're on the east side. The restaurant's creative menu includes a ton of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, but they also serve meat and other animal byproducts (like dairy and eggs) for people who like to eat them. They're known for colorful dishes set on cool plates that are not only super picturesque, but also seriously yummy. Their toad in a hole is my personal favorite thing on the menu, but I've heard from friends that pretty much everything is delicious. For inspo, check out their Instagram @sqirlla. Visit them at 720 North Virgil Avenue #4, Los Angeles, CA 90029.