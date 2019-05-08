As someone who often curates entire travel itineraries based on the most Instagrammable places in that particular destination, I have scoped out the best Instagram spots in LA while living here. From the Museum of Selfies to the Griffith Observatory and everywhere in between, there are so many incredibly beautiful places to take pictures and get some content for the 'Gram.

LA is a huge city, and it can often be overwhelming to try and explore all of it in one trip — especially if you're only there for a few days. But I guarantee that you can squeeze in at least a few Instagrammable spots into your schedule, and you 100% should. After all, if you don't post any pics from its most recognizable landmarks, did you even really visit?

Whether you go on a hike in the hills, or get super glammed up for a mini photo shoot against the pink wall at the Paul Smith store on Melrose Avenue, you'll definitely have fun snapping and posting some pics from all around this spectacular city, regardless of which spots you decide to hit up. And who knows? You might just discover some more epic Instagram spots of your own.

1. Griffith Park And The Griffith Observatory @kristincorpuz_ There are a ton of scenic places to hike and hang out in Los Angeles, and in my opinion, Griffith Park is definitely high up on the list of best ones. Based from my experience, the hike is relatively easy and you can take it pretty slow, and the view payoff at the end is pretty incredible. You have the beautiful Observatory domes in the background that'll make for the best kind of Instagram.

2. The Paul Smith Pink Wall @kristincorpuz_ No Instagram-loving person can head to LA without snapping a pic against the famous Paul Smith pink wall, though it'll take a bit of work to get your perfect shot. You have to find street parking, then wait in line while dozens of other travelers like yourself pose for their photos, too. But the wall really is as bright pink as you see in all the pictures, and the snaps you'll get are totally worth it.

3. The Museum Of Selfies @kristincorpuz_ How could you not visit a place that was created for snapping quality #content for the 'Gram? The Museum of Selfies on Hollywood Boulevard is a playground for people who love the Instagram pop-up culture — but the best part is that this place is open every day of the week. There are mirrored walls, bathtubs filled with gold coins, and of course, a ball pit.

4. The Urban Light Exhibit At The Los Angeles County Museum Of Art @kristincorpuz_ If you've watched some movies that took place in LA, chances are, you may have spotted a scene or two that were filmed at the Urban Light exhibit at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). The towering lamp posts make for the perfect Instagram backdrop, regardless of whether you visit in the day time or at night.

5. Any Hike In The Hills @kristincorpuz_ It's no secret that LA locals are known for loving their hikes. I'm personally a fan of hiking in the hills near the bottom of the Valley, especially in the early morning. They're more secluded than the more popular ones, which makes them generally less crowded. Pro tip: Going early in the morning on a weekday will beat both the heat and the crowds.

6. Hollywood Burbank Airport @kristincorpuz_ Hollywood Burbank Airport offers some pretty incredible #views. The airport has no jet bridges, so you walk on the tarmac to get to and from your plane. As you board and disembark, you're surrounded by pretty epic photo opps in every direction, so get ready to strike a pose.

7. Any Beach (Which Requires Driving Out Of The City) @kristincorpuz_ You can't write up a list of Instagrammable places in LA without talking about the nearby beaches. All of them are pretty amazing, with beautiful deep blue water, gorgeous yellow sand, and rocky cliffs in the backdrop. My favorites are Manhattan Beach (pictured above) and Zuma Beach, because they're a bit of a drive out of the city. They offer a beautiful escape if you're looking for a truly relaxing beach day.