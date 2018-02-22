6 Job Interview Red Flags To Look Out For, According To Experts

Looking for a job can be a daunting process, to say the least. And for the most part, when you're looking for new employment or headed to an interview, you are thinking about what you can bring to the table. While you think it's all about what you say, the right outfit, and how your resume stacks up to all the other applicants, it is just as important, if not more so, for you to consider what they can do for you. You are interviewing the company as well, after all. So looking out for job interview red flags to alert you to a poor fit is definitely knowledge you should keep in your briefcase, so to speak, when you head in for a sit-down with some potential new employers.

Elite Daily got the word from some experts in the field about what to look out for when you are looking for a job, to make sure that the place you might be spending your daily 9 to 5 (and let's be real, sometimes even more than that) is worthy of your effort and your precious time.

Stay positive, y'all, the right fit is out there, and you definitely deserve a job you enjoy, surrounded by great people.

1 The Interviewer Asks Overly Personal Questions Giphy There is a difference between asking if you live in the neighborhood and if you have an S.O. If the interviewer, it can be an immediate sign of crossing boundaries. James Rice, Head of Digital Marketing at Wikijob tells Elite Daily, "There's no need for them to ask about your financial or marital status, or whether you one day want kids and so forth." If the questions they are asking have nothing to do with the job and seem over the line, it can suggests their work policies might be discriminatory. Caroline Yodice Senior Account Executive at SourceCode Communications adds to this, if they ask questions about your health, age, or inquire in coded language about "where you come from," it's a no-go.

2 The Quality Of The Interview Questions Is Questionable Giphy No matter what the job is, it is important that the person interviewing you seems genuinely invested in finding a good fit for their workplace. Rice says to look out for the quality of the questions they ask you during the interview. "Do you get the impression they have come up with thoughtful questions based on what they have read in your resume, and what the job involves?" Or on the other hand, does it seem like they are asking you generic questions, interview outlines have Googled a few minutes before? Rice says this could be a red flag that either that individual is disorganized, or that they don't care much about new hires. Definitely something to watch out for.

3 You Don't Think You'll Mesh With The Boss Alexander Lowry, an Advisor and Board of Directors Member for fintech and financial services companies says that it is really important that you like your boss or direct supervisor, so try and get a feel really early on as to whether you feel as though you like and respect them. "That relationship will be essential to your happiness and success," Lowry says. "Your boss makes or breaks the job. That’s just the reality. It could be your dream job. And at the coolest company in the world." But if you’ll have a bad boss, he says, stay away. It just won’t be worth the anguish and stress.

4 The Role Itself Is Too Vague Giphy You want to make sure when you go in that your role is well defined from the outset, and that the mission of the company is clear. Meghann Scherrer, who handles new hires, employee experience and all company communications for the company, Edens, says that something that can make it or break it is how a company presents itself. It is really important for the place doing the hiring to be consistent and very clear on their overall goals, missions, and what they need from you. "From job description, to online presence, to people in the room, every aspect must be consistent," Scherrer says.

5 The People Interviewing You Aren't Friendly Scherrer also adds that you want the interview experience to feel "like a warm handshake." While of course interviews can be intimidating or nerve-racking, you also want to be around people who make you feel at ease, respected, and appreciated. If they don't, get outta there!