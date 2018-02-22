6 Job Interview Red Flags To Look Out For, According To Experts
Looking for a job can be a daunting process, to say the least. And for the most part, when you're looking for new employment or headed to an interview, you are thinking about what you can bring to the table. While you think it's all about what you say, the right outfit, and how your resume stacks up to all the other applicants, it is just as important, if not more so, for you to consider what they can do for you. You are interviewing the company as well, after all. So looking out for job interview red flags to alert you to a poor fit is definitely knowledge you should keep in your briefcase, so to speak, when you head in for a sit-down with some potential new employers.
Elite Daily got the word from some experts in the field about what to look out for when you are looking for a job, to make sure that the place you might be spending your daily 9 to 5 (and let's be real, sometimes even more than that) is worthy of your effort and your precious time.
Stay positive, y'all, the right fit is out there, and you definitely deserve a job you enjoy, surrounded by great people.
1The Interviewer Asks Overly Personal Questions
There is a difference between asking if you live in the neighborhood and if you have an S.O. If the interviewer, it can be an immediate sign of crossing boundaries.
James Rice, Head of Digital Marketing at Wikijob tells Elite Daily, "There's no need for them to ask about your financial or marital status, or whether you one day want kids and so forth."
If the questions they are asking have nothing to do with the job and seem over the line, it can suggests their work policies might be discriminatory.
Caroline Yodice Senior Account Executive at SourceCode Communications adds to this, if they ask questions about your health, age, or inquire in coded language about "where you come from," it's a no-go.
2The Quality Of The Interview Questions Is Questionable
No matter what the job is, it is important that the person interviewing you seems genuinely invested in finding a good fit for their workplace.
Rice says to look out for the quality of the questions they ask you during the interview. "Do you get the impression they have come up with thoughtful questions based on what they have read in your resume, and what the job involves?"
Or on the other hand, does it seem like they are asking you generic questions, interview outlines have Googled a few minutes before?
Rice says this could be a red flag that either that individual is disorganized, or that they don't care much about new hires. Definitely something to watch out for.
3You Don't Think You'll Mesh With The Boss
Alexander Lowry, an Advisor and Board of Directors Member for fintech and financial services companies says that it is really important that you like your boss or direct supervisor, so try and get a feel really early on as to whether you feel as though you like and respect them.
"That relationship will be essential to your happiness and success," Lowry says. "Your boss makes or breaks the job. That’s just the reality. It could be your dream job. And at the coolest company in the world."
But if you’ll have a bad boss, he says, stay away. It just won’t be worth the anguish and stress.
4The Role Itself Is Too Vague
You want to make sure when you go in that your role is well defined from the outset, and that the mission of the company is clear. Meghann Scherrer, who handles new hires, employee experience and all company communications for the company, Edens, says that something that can make it or break it is how a company presents itself.
It is really important for the place doing the hiring to be consistent and very clear on their overall goals, missions, and what they need from you.
"From job description, to online presence, to people in the room, every aspect must be consistent," Scherrer says.
5The People Interviewing You Aren't Friendly
Scherrer also adds that you want the interview experience to feel "like a warm handshake." While of course interviews can be intimidating or nerve-racking, you also want to be around people who make you feel at ease, respected, and appreciated.
If they don't, get outta there!
6They Dodge Questions About Compensation
Or any questions for that matter. If you have important questions about the role they seem unwilling to answer up front, take that as a warning sign of how they operate. Transparency is key.
Jeff Roberts, Digital Marketing Director at Olive & Company, says he has interviewed, hired, and fired hundreds of employees through his career. He says that it is a huge red-flag if the interviewer or organization is unwilling to even broach the subject of compensation, benefits, perks of the job, etc.
Compensation in particular "is a taboo subject for interviewees to bring up" he says, so they're stuck. "If the organization is completely unwilling to address the subject, it's not a selling point, and interviewees should approach with caution. Accepting a job offer without fully understanding the remuneration package and the expectations they have of you is foolish."
You're obligated to yourself to ask those questions, he points out, and steer clear of anyone who won't discuss them.
Happy searching!